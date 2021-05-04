बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
फैसला: 27 साल की शादी के बाद बिल गेट्स और मेलिंडा गेट्स हुए अलग

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: Amit Mandal Updated Tue, 04 May 2021 02:44 AM IST
बिल और मेलिंडा गेट्स
ख़बर सुनें
27 साल की शादी के बाद बिल गेट्स और उनकी पत्नी मेलिंडा गेट्स ने अलग होने का फैसला किया है। दोनों ने एक बयान जारी करते हुए कहा - हमने अपनी शादी को खत्म करने का फैसला किया है। हमें लगता है कि एक युगल के तौर पर हम जीवन के इस मोड़ पर एक साथ आगे बढ़ सकते हैं। 
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

