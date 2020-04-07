शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   A newborn bengal tiger cub called Covid is cared for at the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center

मेक्सिको में जन्मे बंगाल टाइगर का नाम रखा गया 'कोविड'

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 07 Apr 2020 08:24 AM IST
विज्ञापन
Bengal Tiger
Bengal Tiger - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पूरा विश्व कोरोना वायरस महामारी के संकट से घिरा है। इस बीच मेक्सिको के कोर्डोबा (वेराक्रूज) के 'अफ्रीका बायो जू' ने नवजात बंगाल टाइगर का नाम कोविड रखा है। यह संस्था वन्यजीव बचाव और पुनर्वास के लिए काम करती है।
विज्ञापन
कोरोना के संक्रमण के दौरान जन्मे बाघ के बच्चे का नाम चिड़ियाघर के कर्मचारियों ने कोविड इसलिए रखा, क्योंकि उनका कहना है कि यह नाम एक उम्मीद है। इस खतरनाक बीमारी के बावजूद यह लोगों को पुनर्विचार करने के लिए मजबूर करता है।
 
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus corona cases in india bengal tiger bengal tiger cubs

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Ramayan
Television

रामानंद सागर के राम को टक्कर दे पाए सिर्फ बीआर चोपड़ा के राम, तब स्मृति ईरानी बनीं थी सीता

7 अप्रैल 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

अमेरिका: राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने फिर मांगी भारत से मदद, कहा- आप दवाएं भेजें तो अच्छा, वरना..

7 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
coronavirus
विशेष

कोरोना: पूर्वांचल और बिहार से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट... बाहर से आए मजदूरों ने बढ़ाया गांवों में संकट

7 अप्रैल 2020

ट्रेकर
Dehradun

Coronavirus: आईआईटी रुड़की के वैज्ञानिक ने बनाया कोविड-19 ट्रेसर एप, बताएगा आपसे कितनी दूर है कोरोना का मरीज

7 अप्रैल 2020

coronavirus
World

कोरोना: इक्वाडोर में सड़कों पर पड़े हैं शव, ताबूतों की कमी, उपराष्ट्रपति ने जारी किया यह आदेश

7 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन का असर
India News

Coronavirus: लॉकडाउन के बीच कैसा है देश के शहरों का हाल, देखिए तस्वीरें...

6 अप्रैल 2020

Coronavirus detected in Wuhan in late December China released first official timeline of corona outbreak
World

चीन ने जारी की कोरोना की पहली टाइमलाइन, वुहान में दिसंबर अंत में हुई थी वायरस की पहचान

6 अप्रैल 2020

योगेश्वर दत्त और अलका लांबा
Other Sports

पीएम मोदी पर अलका लांबा ने किया आपत्तिजनक ट्वीट, फिर पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त से भिड़ गईं

6 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन
India News

लॉकडाउन दो हफ्ते बढ़ाने के मूड में है तेलंगाना, अन्य राज्यों में भी चल रहा मंथन 

6 अप्रैल 2020

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

भारत के नक्शे की ऐसी तस्वीर साझा कर ट्रोल हुए अमिताभ, ट्रोलर्स ने याद दिलाई 'सूर्यवंशम' की जहर वाली खीर

6 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited