नौकरी दिलाने में मदद करेंगे ये कोर्स

कन्वर्जेंस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 06:11 PM IST

अब जॉब ओरिएंटेड कोर्सेस के प्रति ट्रेंड बढ़ता जा रहा है। पैरेंट्स चाहते हैं कि उनके बच्चे ऐसा कोर्स करें जिसे करने के बाद जॉब सर्च करने में आसानी हो। यहां हम बता रहे हैं ऐसे डिप्लोमा कोर्सेस के बारे में जिन्हें दसवीं के बाद किया जा सकता है।

नौकरी करने वाले को पता होने चाहिए ये अधिकार

कन्वर्जेंस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 03:01 PM IST

नौकरी करने वाले हर इम्प्लॉई को कंपनी ज्वॉइन करने के पहले दिन से ही कुछ अधिकार मिल जाते हैं। प्रॉबिशन पीरियड में भी इम्प्लॉई के पास कुछ अधिकार होते हैं। आज हम आपको उन्हीं अधिकारों के बारे में बताएंगे।

आलसी लोगों के लिए भी हैं बेहतर कमाई के तरीके

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Sun, 06 Mar 2016 06:15 PM IST

अब वो दिन गए जब आलसी लोग किसी काम के नहीं होते थे। कुछ नौकरियां ऐसी हैं जिन्हें करके आलसी लोग भी कमाई कर सकते हैं।

ऐसे भी कमाई करते हैं लोग, अजीबोगरीब काम-धंधे

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Sun, 06 Mar 2016 02:38 PM IST

आप सोच भी नहीं सकते कि कोई कंपनी सिर्फ सोफे पर बैठने के लिए आपको पैसे देगी, लेकिन ये सच है।
 

जबरदस्त सैलरी वाली हैं ये नौकरियां

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Sun, 06 Mar 2016 02:07 PM IST

अगर आप सोचते हैं कि बेहतर सैलरी सिर्फ डॉक्टर या इंजीनियर को ही मिलती है तो जरा इन नौकरियों पर नजर डालिए।
 

दुनिया में ऐसी भी हैं नौकरियां

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Sun, 06 Mar 2016 01:53 PM IST

इन नौकरियों के बारे में आपने शायद ही कभी सुना हो...लेकिन अजीब सी लगने वाली ये नौकरियां बेहतर कमाई का साधन हैं।
 

