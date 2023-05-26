Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Parliament Building Inauguration: 'Diggy' targets PM on inauguration of new parliament

Parliament Building Inauguration:नए संसद के उद्घाटन पर 'दिग्गी' ने पीएम पर साधा निशाना

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अम्बुज यादव Updated Fri, 26 May 2023 04:58 AM IST
Parliament Building Inauguration: 'Diggy' targets PM on inauguration of new parliament
Follow Us Follow on Google News

Parliament Building Inauguration:नए संसद के उद्घाटन पर 'दिग्गी' ने पीएम पर साधा निशाना

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

भारत के प्रोजेक्ट चीता को लगा एक और बड़ा झटका

कूनो नेशनल पार्क
India News
25 May 2023

जानिए कैसे तैयार होती है पीएम मोदी की ये खास जैकेट जैकेट?

पीएम मोदी
India News
25 May 2023

क्या इसी वजह से राष्ट्रपति नहीं कर सकतीं नई संसद का उद्घाटन?

न
India News
25 May 2023

नई संसद भवन में हंगामा नहीं कर पाएंगे सांसद

नई संसद
India News
25 May 2023

नई संसद भवन के उद्धाटन पर केजरीवाल का SC-ST वाला कार्ड

सर्वश्रेष्ठ सरपंच
India News
25 May 2023

क्या तय हो गया सचिन पायलट पर फैसला, अड़े रहे तो कांग्रेस से होंगे बाहर!

सचिन पायलट
India News
25 May 2023

Congress Vs BJP: बीजेपी से मुकाबले के लिए कांग्रेस नए सिरे से बनाएगी टीम?

कांग्रेस
India News
25 May 2023

वो 3 मौके जब राष्ट्रपति के अधिकार पर चला प्रधानमंत्री का वीटो, जानिये

नई संसद भवन
India News
25 May 2023

प्रियांक खरगे का बड़ा बयान, शांति भांग करने की कोशिश की तो RSS और बजरंग दल को करेंगे बैन

प्रियंक खरगे
India News
25 May 2023

एलजी को यमुना सफाई समिति का चीफ बनाने को लेकर केजरीवाल सरकार पहुंची सुप्रीम कोर्ट

अरविंद केजरीवाल
India News
25 May 2023

Weather Forecast 25 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 25 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
25 May 2023
7
15

New Parliament Inauguration: नई संसद के उद्घाटन पर कांग्रेस में दो फाड़ आचार्य प्रमोद ने किया समर्थन

New Parliament Inauguration:नई संसद के उद्घाटन पर कांग्रेस में दो फाड़ आचार्य प्रमोद ने किया समर्थन
India News
25 May 2023

Delhi Ordinance Row: अध्यादेश के खिलाफ नीतीश,ममता के बाद केजरीवाल को मिला उद्धव ठाकरे का समर्थन

Delhi Ordinance Row: अध्यादेश के खिलाफ नीतीश,ममता के बाद केजरीवाल को मिला उद्धव ठाकरे का समर्थन
India News
25 May 2023

Parliament Building Inauguration: संसद भवन के उद्घाटन पर क्या कहता है संविधान?

Parliament Building Inauguration:संसद भवन के उद्घाटन पर क्या कहता है संविधान?
India News
25 May 2023

Madhya Pradesh Politics: Jyotiraditya Scindia को हराने वाले बीजेपी सांसद KP Yadav ने खोला मोर्चा

Madhya Pradesh Politics: Jyotiraditya Scindia को हराने वाले बीजेपी सांसद KP Yadav ने खोला मोर्चा
India News
25 May 2023

नई संसद भवन पर विरोध के बीच बीजेपी के लिए राहत की खबर

नई संसद
India News
24 May 2023

हीट वेब का असर खत्म, 5 दिन यहां बरसेंगे बादल!

मौसम की चेतावनी
India News
24 May 2023

13 पीएम, 9 राष्ट्रपति से मिले पीएम मोदी, जानिए भारत को क्या मिला?

पीएम मोदी
India News
24 May 2023

लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए मायावती ने बनाई खास रणनीति, भतीजे आकाश को सौंपी अहम जिम्मेदारी

मायावती
India News
24 May 2023

अरविंद केजरीवाल ने 2024 के लिए तैयार किया रोड मैप, इन 3 राज्यों में बिगाड़ेगी कांग्रेस का खेल!

अरविंद केजरीवाल
India News
24 May 2023

बड़े फेरबदल की तैयारी में कांग्रेस, बैठक में बनाई गई रणनीति!

कांग्रेस
India News
24 May 2023

WHO प्रमुख ने बताया आने वाला है कोरोना से भी खतरनाक महामारी!, 2 करोड़ लोगों की जाएगी जान

WHO
India News
24 May 2023

ट्विटर पर छिड़ी सीएम शिवरजा के बेटे कार्तिकेय और एमपी कांग्रेस में जंग

कार्तिकेय सिंह चौहान
India News
24 May 2023

नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन से दूर रहेंगी विपक्षी पार्टियां,कांग्रेस ने कहा इतिहास देखें

नया संसद भवन
India News
24 May 2023

Weather Forecast 24 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 24 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
24 May 2023

28 मई को पहलवानों ने नए संसद भवन के सामने महिला महापंचायत बुलाई इसी दिन होगा नई संसद का उद्घाटन

28 मई को पहलवानों ने नए संसद भवन के सामने महिला महापंचायत बुलाई इसी दिन होगा नई संसद का उद्घाटन
India News
24 May 2023

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: यूपीएससी सीएसई रिजल्ट में छात्राओं का दबदबा, शीर्ष 25 में 14 महिलाएं

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: यूपीएससी सीएसई रिजल्ट में छात्राओं का दबदबा, शीर्ष 25 में 14 महिलाएं
India News
24 May 2023

Arvind Kejriwal Kolkata Visit: ममता बनर्जी से मिले CM केजरीवाल अध्यादेश का विरोध करने की अपील की

Arvind Kejriwal Kolkata Visit: ममता बनर्जी से मिले CM केजरीवाल अध्यादेश का विरोध करने की अपील की
India News
24 May 2023

पीएम मोदी को अनपढ़ कहने पर बढ़ी अरविंद केजरीवाल की मुश्किलें

अरविंद केजरीवाल
India News
23 May 2023

विपक्षी एकता को लेकर शरद पवार का बड़ा बयान, पीएम उम्मीदवारी पर भी बोले

शरद पवार
India News
23 May 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed