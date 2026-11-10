Udham Singh Nagar News: सिटी में आज
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, ऊधम सिंह नगर Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2026 12:02 AM IST
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काशीपुर के चैती परिसर में बाल सुंदरी मंदिर में गोवर्धन पूजा के अवसर पर अन्नकूट प्रसाद का वितरण दोपहर 12 बजे से।
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