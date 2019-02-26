शहर चुनें

अज्ञात वाहन ने बाइक सवार को रौंदा, मौत

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 12:46 AM IST
बाजपुर में अज्ञात वाहन ने बाइक सवार को रौंद दिया। मृतक अल्मोड़ा के गांव खोला भनौली का निवासी नरेंद्र सिंह गैड़ा बताया गया है। कोतवाल जीबी जोशी ने पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल की।
सोमवार देर शाम बन्नाखेड़ा-इटव्वा मार्ग गांव केलाबंदवारी में नरेंद्र गैड़ा (28) पुत्र ठाकुर सिंह गैड़ा बाइक से जा रहा था। रास्ते में वाहन ने रौंद दिया। आसपास के ग्रामीणों ने उसे गंभीर अवस्था में सीएचसी पहुंचाया, जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक नरेंद्र लालकुआं स्टोन क्रशर पर कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर था। सूचना पर स्टोन क्रशर के अधिकारी और कर्मचारी मौके पर पहुंचे। घटना स्थल से मृतक की बाइक और मोबाइल को पुलिस ने अपने कब्जे में ले लिया। शव को सीएचसी स्थित मोर्चरी में रखा गया है। मंगलवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा जाएगा। क्रशर अधिकारियों के मुताबिक नरेंद्र गैड़ा हेलमेट पहने था लेकिन मौके से हेलमेट नहीं मिला है।

