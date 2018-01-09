Download App
Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Udham Singh Nagar ›   ताख पर आदेश, ठिठुरते हुए स्कूल जा रहे बच्चे

ताख पर आदेश, ठिठुरते हुए स्कूल जा रहे बच्चे

Haldwani Bureau Updated Tue, 09 Jan 2018 12:35 AM IST

गदरपुर। कड़ाके की ठंड को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने स्कूलों को 15 जनवरी तक बंद रखने के आदेश दिए हैं। आदेश को ताख पर रखकर निजी खोले जा रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद शिक्षा विभाग कोई कदम नहीं उठा रहा।
बता दें जिला प्रशासन ने कक्षा एक से 12वीं तक के जनपद के सभी सरकारी एवं प्राइवेट स्कूलों को 15 जनवरी तक बंद करने के निर्देश दिये हैं। नगर के अधिकांश स्कूल बंद हैं, लेकिन सोमवार को बलराम नगर रोड स्थित सेंट मेरी स्कूल खुला रहा। इस बार में स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य का कहना है कि 10वीं की प्रीबोर्ड परीक्षा की वजह से बच्चों को बुलाया जा रहा है।
कक्षा नौ के बच्चों को बुलाने के सवाल पर उनका जवाब था कि वे गलती से आ गये हैं। इस मामले में जिला शिक्षाधिकारी रवि मेहता ने कहा कि सभी स्कूल 15 दिसंबर तक बंद करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। यदि स्कूल खोला गया है तो नोटिस दिया जाएगा। एसडीएम पूरन सिंह राणा ने कहा मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
