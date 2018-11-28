शहर चुनें

Udham Singh Nagar ›   दूसरे दिन भी अतिक्रमण पर चलते रहे घन और हथौड़े

दूसरे दिन भी अतिक्रमण पर चलते रहे घन और हथौड़े

Haldwani Bureau Updated Wed, 28 Nov 2018 12:15 AM IST
गदरपुर। मुख्य बाजार में ‘अतिक्रमण अभियान’ के दूसरे दिन लोगों ने अपने-अपने प्रतिष्ठानों के सामने किए अतिक्रमण को हटाया। मुख्य बाजार में नगरपालिका मार्केट, नैनीताल बैंक के सामने, सर्राफा बाजार गली, मंडी मोड़ एवं गूलरभोज मोड़ तिराहे के पास दुकानदारों ने अतिक्रमण हटाया।
मंगलवार को पालिका के ईओ हरिचरण सिंह के निर्देश पर पालिका कर्मियों ने सकैनिया मोड़ तिराहे से लेकर ठंडी नदी के पुल तक चिह्नित अतिक्रमण का जायजा लिया।

ईओ ने बताया कि मुख्य बाजार में अतिक्रमण की जद आए पक्के निर्माण को हटाने के लिए व्यापारियों ने लिखित पत्र देकर अतिरिक्त समय मांगा है।







अवनीश सुधा।
Udham Singh Nagar

काशीपुर के खिलाड़ी ने की युवराज सिंह की बराबरी!

उत्तराखंड के अवनीश सुधा ने कूच बिहार ट्रॉफी में बिहार के खिलाफ 339 रनों की पारी खेलकर इतिहास रच दिया है। अवनीश सुधा से पहले कूच बिहार ट्रॉफी में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ियों में विजय जौल (451), युवराज सिंह (358) और रिषी धवन (340) शामिल हैं।

28 नवंबर 2018

प्रेमी के साथ रहूंगी बोलकर पत्नी फरार
Udham Singh Nagar

प्रेमी के साथ रहूंगी बोलकर पत्नी फरार

28 नवंबर 2018

अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता में जौहर दिखाएंगे अंश और रजत
Udham Singh Nagar

अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता में जौहर दिखाएंगे अंश और रजत

28 नवंबर 2018

रुद्रपुर ट्रांजिट कैंप के स्कूल में पढ़ाती बीए की छात्रा को समझाते बीईओ।
Udham Singh Nagar

तीन स्कूलों की मान्यता रद्द करने की संस्तुति 

28 नवंबर 2018

रुद्रपुर कलक्ट्रेट में राजस्व अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते डीएम नीरज खैरवाल।
Udham Singh Nagar

डीएम ने पांच बांट माप अधिकारियों का वेतन रोका 

28 नवंबर 2018

मकान से टकराई बस, यात्री चोटिल, मकान ध्वस्त
Udham Singh Nagar

मकान से टकराई बस, यात्री चोटिल, मकान ध्वस्त

28 नवंबर 2018

cricket ball
Local Sports

कूच बिहार ट्रॉफी 2018: उत्तराखंड के अवनीश सुधा ने 339 रनों की पारी खेलकर रचा नया इतिहास

27 नवंबर 2018

शपथ कार्यक्रम को लेकर कांग्रेस और भाजपा सभासदों में खींचतान
Udham Singh Nagar

शपथ कार्यक्रम को लेकर कांग्रेस और भाजपा सभासदों में खींचतान

28 नवंबर 2018

मुरादाबाद डिपो की बस ने तोड़ा रेलवे फाटक, लगा जाम
Udham Singh Nagar

मुरादाबाद डिपो की बस ने तोड़ा रेलवे फाटक, लगा जाम

28 नवंबर 2018

आंखों के अस्पताल की भूमि पर किया कब्जे का प्रयास
Udham Singh Nagar

आंखों के अस्पताल की भूमि पर किया कब्जे का प्रयास

28 नवंबर 2018

योग गुरु रामदेव का बड़ा बयान, बीजेपी से लोगों का उठ जाएगा भरोसा!

मंगलवार को हरिद्वार में योग गुरु रामदेव ने बड़ा बयान दिया। रामदेव ने कहा कि केंद्र में मोदी जी और राज्य में योगी जी की सरकार है अगर इतने में भी राम मंदिर का निर्माण नहीं हुआ तो बीजेपी जनता के बीच विश्वास खो देगी।

27 नवंबर 2018

TS RAWAT 1:35

अमर उजाला ‘अपराजिता’ : सीएम त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत ने अभियान को सराहा

26 नवंबर 2018

MOHAN BHAGWAT 0:51

सिर्फ रोजगार नहीं, इंसान बनाने वाली शिक्षा की जरूरत : मोहन भागवत

24 नवंबर 2018

BADRINATH 1:14

बद्रीनाथ के कपाट बंद, 6 महीने देवताओं को दर्शन देंगे भगवान बद्रीनाथ

20 नवंबर 2018

निकाय चुनाव 1:11

उत्तराखंड निकाय चुनाव: कई मतदान केंद्रों के बाहर लगी लंबी कतारें, योग गुरु रामदेव ने भी डाला वोट

18 नवंबर 2018

दिनेश सिंह होंगे राष्ट्रीय फुटबाल टीम के रेफरी
Udham Singh Nagar

दिनेश सिंह होंगे राष्ट्रीय फुटबाल टीम के रेफरी

28 नवंबर 2018

अग्नित्रेय : वॉलीबाल में आईएमटी ने आईआईएम को हराया
Udham Singh Nagar

अग्नित्रेय : वॉलीबाल में आईएमटी ने आईआईएम को हराया

28 नवंबर 2018

nh 74 scam
Udham Singh Nagar

ईडी ने मांगे डबल लॉक में बंद चार तहसीलों के दस्तावेज

27 नवंबर 2018

रुद्रपुर कलक्ट्रेट में डीएम को अनुबंध पत्र सौंपते बजाज कंपनी के अधिकारी।
Udham Singh Nagar

जिले के 100 स्कूलों को बजाज ने लिया पांच साल के लिए गोद 

27 नवंबर 2018

1122 buses of Uttrakhand will run UP
Udham Singh Nagar

यूपी में चलेंगी उत्तराखंड परिवहन निगम की 1122 बसें

27 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: वनकर्मियों से मारपीट और अभद्रता मामले में 15 महिलाओं पर मुकदमा दर्ज

26 नवंबर 2018

