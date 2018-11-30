शहर चुनें

Udham Singh Nagar
जिला सहकारी बैंक के 12 संचालको के लिए 30 नामांकन पत्र बिके

जिला सहकारी बैंक के 12 संचालको के लिए 30 नामांकन पत्र बिके

30 Nov 2018
रुद्रपुर में जिला सहकारी बैंक की प्रबंध कमेटी के सदस्यों, सभापति, उपसभापति और अन्य समितियों में भेजे जाने वाले प्रतिनिधियों के निर्वाचन के लिए बृहस्पतिवार को नामांकन पत्रों की बिक्री हुई। सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी अमित कुमार ने बताया कि संचालकों के 12 पदों के सापेक्ष सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर दो बजे तक 30 नामांकन पत्र बिके। अब शुक्रवार सुबह 10 बजे से दोपहर दो बजे तक नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए जाएंगे। बताया कि एक दिसंबर को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच होगी। तीन दिसंबर को नाम वापसी और अंतिम वैध नामांकन पत्रों की सूची प्रदर्शन के साथ ही चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटित किए जाएंगे। 10 दिसंबर को संचालक मंडल के सदस्यों के लिए मतदान होगा। 11 दिसंबर को सभापति, उप सभापति एवं अन्य समितियों को भेजे जाने वाले प्रतिनिधियों का चुनाव होगा। इस दौरान राज्य सहकारी बैंक के अध्यक्ष दान सिंह रावत, तराई विकास सहकारी संघ के अध्यक्ष गोपाल बोरा, बैैंक प्रबंधक पीसी दुम्का आदि मौजूद रहे।

Show cause notice to two hotels
Udham Singh Nagar

होटल रेडिसन, मेट्रोपोलिस मॉल को पीसीबी का कारण बताओ नोटिस 

सीवर का पानी नाले में छोड़ने पर उत्तराखंड पर्यावरण संरक्षण एवं प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (पीसीबी) ने रुद्रपुर के रेडिसन होटल और मेट्रोपोलिस मॉल के प्रबंधकों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है।

29 नवंबर 2018

cricket ball
Local Sports

कूच बिहार ट्रॉफी 2018: उत्तराखंड के अवनीश सुधा ने 339 रनों की पारी खेलकर रचा नया इतिहास

28 नवंबर 2018

मृतक निष्कर्ष की फाइल फोटो-
Udham Singh Nagar

पानी की बाल्टी में गिरने से डेढ़ वर्षीय मासूम की मौत

29 नवंबर 2018

4 lakh looted from busnesman
Udham Singh Nagar

तमंचा दिखाकर किच्छा में व्यापारी से 4 लाख लूटे

29 नवंबर 2018

रुद्रपुर ट्रांजिट कैंप के स्कूल में पढ़ाती बीए की छात्रा को समझाते बीईओ।
Udham Singh Nagar

तीन स्कूलों की मान्यता रद्द करने की संस्तुति 

28 नवंबर 2018

अवनीश सुधा।
Udham Singh Nagar

काशीपुर के खिलाड़ी ने की युवराज सिंह की बराबरी!

28 नवंबर 2018

चालक ट्रक में सोता रहा और बैट्रा पार कर गये चोर
Udham Singh Nagar

चालक ट्रक में सोता रहा और बैट्रा पार कर गये चोर

29 नवंबर 2018

महिला ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया, रैफर
Udham Singh Nagar

महिला ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया, रैफर

29 नवंबर 2018

1122 buses of Uttrakhand will run UP
Udham Singh Nagar

यूपी में चलेंगी उत्तराखंड परिवहन निगम की 1122 बसें

27 नवंबर 2018

nh 74 scam
Udham Singh Nagar

ईडी ने मांगे डबल लॉक में बंद चार तहसीलों के दस्तावेज

27 नवंबर 2018

