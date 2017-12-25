Download App
तेजाब से हमला करने वाला अभी पकड़ से बाहर

Haldwani Bureau

Haldwani Bureau

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 10:42 PM IST
पिथौरागढ़। लुंठ्यूड़ा मोहल्ले में 19 दिसंबर को दो महिलाओं पर तेजाब से हमला करने के बाद फरार आरोपी गुड्डू को पुलिस नहीं पकड़ सकी है। पुलिस ने घटना के दिन ही उसको पकड़ने के लिए टीमों का गठन कर दिया था। सीओ शेखर सुयाल ने बताया कि गुड्डू ने लुंठ्यूड़ा मोहल्ले में परवीन और नाजिमा पर तेजाब से हमला कर दिया था। इनमें से परवीन बुरी तरह झुलस गई। उसका जिला अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। सीओ ने बताया कि आरोपी को पकड़ने के लिए कई जगह दबिश दी गई लेकिन वह नहीं मिला। अलबत्ता पुलिस को उसके बारे में कुछ तथ्य मिले हैं। पुलिस ने उम्मीद जताई है कि एक दो दिन में उसे दबोच लिया जाएगा। इधर, तमाम संगठन आरोपी को तत्काल पकड़ने की मांग उठा रहे हैं। ताकि इस तरह की घटनाओं की पुनरावृत्ति न हो।
