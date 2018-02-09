अपना शहर चुनें

हिजामं ने जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार का पुतला फूंका

Haldwani Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:08 PM IST
बेड़ीनाग (पिथौरागढ़)। हिंदू जागरण मंच ने शुक्रवार को कुंवर महिराज चौक पर जम्मू कश्मीर सरकार का पुतला फूंका। कहा कि जम्मू कश्मीर सरकार सेना का मनोबल गिराने का काम कर रही है। उसने गढ़वाल रेजीमेंट के मेजर आदित्य कुमार के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर सेना को हतोत्साहित करने का काम किया है।

हिजामं के जिला महामंत्री जीवन पंत के नेतृत्व में एकत्र कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि जम्मू कश्मीर में सेना आतंकियों का सफाया करने में लगी है, लेकिन वहां की सरकार सेना का हौसला बढ़ाने के बजाए उल्टे सीधे काम करती जा रही है। कहा गया कि सेना का अधिकारी देश की सुरक्षा के लिए काम करता है।

मांग की कि रिपोर्ट शीघ्र वापस ली जाए। जम्मू कश्मीर सरकार को आतंकियों के बारे में अपना रवैया स्पष्ट करना चाहिए। पुतला दहन के समय हिजामं के मंडल अध्यक्ष देव सिंह कार्की, हिमांशु धानिक, नवीन भट्ट, कमल मेहता, नीरज मेहता, दीपक कार्की आदि मौजूद थे।

