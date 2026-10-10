Nainital News: शहर में आज
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, नैनीताल Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2026 01:30 AM IST
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नैनीताल- मल्लीताल खेल में 43वीं इंटर स्कूल फुटबाल टूर्नामेंट के तहत पहला मुकाबला दोपहर 2 बजे से।
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