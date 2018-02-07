अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Nainital ›   हिमानी एक्वेरियम खुला आम जनता के लिए

हिमानी एक्वेरियम खुला आम जनता के लिए

Haldwani Bureau Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 02:29 AM IST
भीमताल (नैनीताल)। शीतजल मत्स्यकीय अनुसंधान निदेशालय भीमताल का हिमानी एक्वेरियम मंगलवार को आम जनता के लिए खोल दिया गया। इसका अनावरण पद्मश्री डा. यशोधर मठपाल ने किया। संस्थान के निदेशक डा. देवाजीत शर्मा ने कहा कि आम जनता के आने से इस एक्वेरियम में रंगीन मछलियों के पालन एवं उनके संरक्षण के प्रसार में सहायता मिलेगी। साथ ही विद्यार्थियों को मछलियों के बारे में रोचक जानकारियां मिलेंगी। एक्वेरियम देखने का शुल्क 10 रुपये रखा गया है। सोमवार से शनिवार तक प्रात: 10 से 5 बजे तक एक्वेरियम खुला रहेगा। लोग यहां से रंगीन मछलियों के बीज भी खरीद सकते हैं।

