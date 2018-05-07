शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Haridwar ›   विकास कार्यों को समर्पित है राज्य सरकार: कौशिक

विकास कार्यों को समर्पित है राज्य सरकार: कौशिक

Dehradun Bureau Updated Mon, 07 May 2018 10:40 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें


अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
हरिद्वार।
शहरी विकास मंत्री मदन कौशिक ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार प्रदेश का समग्र विकास करने के लिए पूरी तरह कृत संकल्प है। उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से सरकार की उपलब्धियों का व्यापक प्रचार-प्रसार करने का आह्वान किया।
सोमवार को अपने खन्नानगर स्थित कार्यालय पर आयोजित जनता दरबार में शहरी विकास मंत्री मदन कौशिक ने जनता की समस्याओं को सुनने के साथ ही उनका निराकरण भी कराया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि हरिद्वार के विकास के लिए सरकार की ओर से प्रभावी कदम उठाए गए हैं। तीन दिन पहले ही करोड़ों रुपये की विकास की घोषणाएं ऋषिकुल मैदान पर की गई । उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य सरकार हर वर्ग और हर क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए काम कर रही है।
जनता दरबार में शहर भर से बिजली, पानी, सडक एवं अधूरे पड़े निर्माण को लेकर जनता दरबार में फरियादी समस्याएं लेकर पहुंचे। आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर कई लोगों ने इलाज के लिए सरकारी मदद दिलाने की गुहार लगाई।
इस दौरान भाजपा के पूर्व जिला उपाध्यक्ष नरेश शर्मा, रमेश गौड़, बृजेश शर्मा, बाबू सिंह, संगीता गिरि, राजेश शर्मा समेत बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

The Best Ways to Protect Yourself in a Thunderstorm
Beauty tips

Storm Alert: तूफान आने से पहले खुद काे कुछ इस तरह रखें सुरक्षित

8 मई 2018

Sonam kapoor unique kaliras photo out see sonam and anand ahuja wedding mehandi sangeet pictures
Fashion

शादी में कुछ इस तरह के कलीरे पहनेंगी सोनम, तस्वीरें आ गई सामने

7 मई 2018

Know how sonam kapoor shed her 35 kilogram weight with in few months
Fitness

पहले काफी मोटी थीं सोनम, लगती थी ऐसी, 35 किलो वजन घटाने पर बनी इतनी खूबसूरत

8 मई 2018

deepika padukone to kareena kapoor 5 celebs can't attend sonam kapoor wedding
Bollywood

करीना से लेकर दीपिका तक, बॉलीवुड के वो सेलिब्रिटीज जो सोनम की शादी में नहीं होंगे शामिल

7 मई 2018

here 5 bollywood actresses romancing with young actors
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की ये 5 एक्ट्रेस, उम्र में छोटे एक्टर के साथ किया रोमांस और फिल्म हो गई सुपरहिट

7 मई 2018

आनंद पिरामल
Bollywood

7 साल बड़े इस लड़के की दुल्हन बनेंगी ईशा अंबानी, 8 साल पहले मुकेश अंबानी के एहसान तले दब गए थे आनंद

7 मई 2018

यूपीएससी
Career Plus

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018: एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ऐसे करें डाउनोड

7 मई 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

आंटी कहने पर सोनम से नाराज हो गई थीं ऐश्वर्या, शादी में बुलाने के लिए फोन पर कही ये बात

7 मई 2018

alia bhatt raazi
Bollywood

फिल्म 'राजी' का टाइटल ट्रैक रिलीज, गुलजार के बोल और अरिजीत सिंह की आवाज जीत लेगी दिल

7 मई 2018

राध्या
Bollywood

PHOTOS: राध्या हो या तैमूर, ये हैं 5 सेलिब्रिटी किड जिनकी क्यूटनेस देखें जरूर

7 मई 2018

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

68500 सहायक अध्यापकों की भर्ती का कार्यक्रम जारी, आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 17 मई

68500 सहायक अध्यापकों की भर्ती का कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया गया है। भर्ती परीक्षा 27 मई को आयोजित की जाएगी जबकि 30 जून को परिणाम घोषित कर दिया जाएगा। देखें, पूरा कार्यक्रम-

8 मई 2018

फाइल फोटो।
Lucknow

दिल्ली में आंधी-तूफान की दस्तक, यूपी में 50 से 70 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से चल सकती हैं हवाएं

8 मई 2018

मायावती व अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

सीटों का बंटवारा होते ही सपा-बसपा गठबंधन का होगा एलान : बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती

7 मई 2018

storm
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, आंधी-तूफान के दौरान घर से न निकलने की सलाह

7 मई 2018

तूफान की आशंका से भयभीत रहे ग्रामीण
Muzaffarnagar

तूफान की आशंका से भयभीत रहे ग्रामीण

8 मई 2018

सीधे आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों पर पोषाहार पहुंचाने की तैयारी
Lakhimpur Kheri

सीधे आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्रों पर पोषाहार पहुंचाने की तैयारी

8 मई 2018

ठेकेदार के खिलाफ दुकानदारों ने किया प्रदर्शन
Shahjahanpur

ठेकेदार के खिलाफ दुकानदारों ने किया प्रदर्शन

8 मई 2018

बिजली विभाग की ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी, हंगामा
Rampur

बिजली विभाग की ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी, हंगामा

8 मई 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के गुजरांवाला में ढहा निर्माणाधीन बैंक्वेट हॉल, 10 से ज्यादा मजदूरों के दबे होने की आशंका

7 मई 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

जहर खाकर प्रेमी युगल ने दी जान, किशोरी ने मां से कही थी यह बात

8 मई 2018

Related Videos

आरएसएस को लेकर बाबा रामदेव ने दिया ये बड़ा बयान

योग गुरु बाबा रामदेव ने आरएसएस के पक्ष में बयान दिया है। बाबा रामदेव ने कहा कि आरएसएस कोई आतंकी या नक्सली संगठन नहीं है। वो एक राष्ट्रवादी संस्था है जो हमेशा देशहित में काम करती रही है।

22 मार्च 2018

हाथी 0:50

VIDEO: तेज बहाव नदी में ऐसे फंसा हाथी, लोगों की अटकी सांसें

16 मार्च 2018

बोनी कपूर 0:48

हरिद्वार में श्रीदेवी का अस्थि विसर्जन कर फूट-फूट कर रोए बोनी कपूर

8 मार्च 2018

हरिद्वार 1:09

VIDEO: शादी में जेवरात के बैग पर ऐसे हाथ साफ कर गया बच्चा

18 फरवरी 2018

हरिद्वार 2:03

बीमारी से परेशान नाबालिग ने खुद को इस तरह किया खत्म

5 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Thunderstorm: schools will be closed in delhi uttar pradesh haryana and punjab
India News

आंधी-तूफान का खतरा, दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश और हरियाणा में कल स्कूल बंद

8 मई 2018

Massive sandstorm hits Bikaner's Khajuwala, in Rajasthan 
India News

दिल्ली-NCR समेत उत्तर भारत में धूल भरे तूफान की दस्तक, बिजली गुल, खंभे गिरे

8 मई 2018

teen talaq victim
Bareilly

तीन तलाक महिलाएं भी चलाएंगी ई-रिक्शा

8 मई 2018

श्रेष्ठ कर्म ही महान बनाते हैं : आर्य
Baghpat

श्रेष्ठ कर्म ही महान बनाते हैं : आर्य

8 मई 2018

पूर्व प्रधान के मकान पर फायरिंग
Baghpat

पूर्व प्रधान के मकान पर फायरिंग

8 मई 2018

केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री के गांव के बच्चों को नहीं दिया दाखिला
Baghpat

केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री के गांव के बच्चों को नहीं दिया दाखिला

8 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.