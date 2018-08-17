शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Haridwar ›   आबकारी-पुलिस विवाद में इंस्पेक्टर पर गिरी गाज

आबकारी-पुलिस विवाद में इंस्पेक्टर पर गिरी गाज

Dehradun Bureau Updated Fri, 17 Aug 2018 10:40 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
हरिद्वार। नकली शराब की फैक्ट्री पकड़ने के बाद हरिद्वार पुलिस तथा आबकारी विभाग के बीच छिड़े विवाद में रानीपुर कोतवाली प्रभारी यशपाल बिष्ट पर गाज गिर गई है। डीआईजी अजय रौतेला ने यशपाल बिष्ट का स्थानांतरण देहरादून कर दिया है।
पिछले दिनों आबकारी विभाग ने सलेमपुर गांव के पास छापा मारकर नकली शराब बनाने की एक फैक्ट्री पकड़ी थी। इस दौरान फैक्ट्री संचालक राजा ने कुछ पुलिसकर्मियों को भी पैसा देने की बात कही थी। इस पर पुलिस और आबकारी विभाग के बीच मामला इतना बढ़ा कि पुलिस ने जिला आबकारी आधिकारी प्रशांत कुमार तथा एक मीडियाकर्मी के खिलाफ रानीपुर कोतवाली में मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया था। उन पर पुलिस की छवि खराब करने का आरोप लगाया गया था। इस विवाद के चलते आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारी और कर्मचारी प्रदेशव्यापी हड़ताल पर चले गए थे। बाद में शासन की ओर से जांच बैठा देने पर हड़ताल वापस ली गई थी। मीडियाकर्मियों ने भी डीजीपी अनिल रतूड़ी से मुलाकात कर अपने साथी के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करने पर आपत्ति जताई थी। बृहस्पतिवार देर शाम डीआईजी अजय रौतेला ने रानीपुर के कोतवाली प्रभारी यशपाल सिंह बिष्ट का स्थानांतरण देहरादून कर दिया। इस स्थानांतरण को आबकारी बनाम पुलिस विवाद से जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है, जबकि डीआईजी अजय रौतेला ने इसे सामान्य प्रक्रिया बताया।

Recommended

atal bihari vajpayee
India News

VIDEO: राजकीय सम्मान के साथ बीजेपी मुख्यालय पहुंचा अटल जी का पार्थिव शरीर

17 अगस्त 2018

Google Maps
Tip of the Day

खो गया है आपका स्मार्टफोन तो गूगल मैप की मदद से ऐसे खोजें

17 अगस्त 2018

क्योंकि अटल जी हमेशा 'अटल' हैं…
Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu

क्योंकि अटल जी हमेशा 'अटल' रहे…

17 अगस्त 2018

Last rides of former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in pictures
India News

तस्वीरों में पूर्व पीएम अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की अंतिम यात्रा

17 अगस्त 2018

सचिन और सुप्रिया
Bollywood

10 साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस से सचिन ने की थी शादी, एक ही दिन बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करते हैं दोनों

17 अगस्त 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

अटल जी के निधन पर यूपी में सात दिनों के राजकीय शोक की घोषणा, आज अवकाश

17 अगस्त 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bollywood
Bollywood

फैन्स का इंतजार खत्म, शुरू हुई ऋतिक-टाइगर की फिल्म की शूटिंग, कुछ ऐसा होगा इनका रोल

17 अगस्त 2018

Manisha Koirala
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस मनीषा कोइराला के जन्मदिन की फोटोज आई सामने, शाहरुख ने कहा 'कैंडल तो बुझा लो'

17 अगस्त 2018

TV Show
Television

सड़क पर हार्मोनियम बजाता है ये शख्स, 'इंडियन आइडल 10' के जज नेहा-विशाल ने दान किए 1-1 लाख रुपये

17 अगस्त 2018

atal bihari vajpayee
Lifestyle

खाने पीने के शौकीन अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को मिल-बांट कर खाने में आता था मजा

17 अगस्त 2018

khesari lal yadav
Bollywood

अटल जी की मृत्यु पर शोक में डूबा भोजपुरी सिनेमा, स्टार्स ने ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि

17 अगस्त 2018

aamir khan
Bollywood

'ओमकारा' में 'लंगड़ा त्यागी' का किरदार करने को बेचैन थे आमिर खान, इस वजह से नहीं मिला मौका

17 अगस्त 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में सलमान के डेब्यू के वक्त गोद में खेला करती थीं ये 5 एक्ट्रेस, ऐसी थी 'दबंग गर्ल'

17 अगस्त 2018

Atal bihari vajpayee 5 poems which show his glory, quotes
Lifestyle

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की 5 ऐसी कविताएं जो हर दिल में जगा सकती हैं खोया आत्मविश्वास

17 अगस्त 2018

लता मंगेशकर और अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
Bollywood

लता मंगेशकर को बेटी की तरह मानते थे वाजपेयी, बोलीं- 'जैसे दोबारा पिता का निधन हो गया'

17 अगस्त 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

चलता-फिरता महल है सलमान खान की वैनिटी वैन, 'भारत' की शूटिंग के वक्त इसी में गुजार रहे ज्यादा समय

17 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राज बब्बर
Lucknow

अटल को याद कर बेहद भावुक हो गए कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, सुनाया वो किस्सा

जो बीत गया, सो भूल जाओ। चुनाव के दौरान गिले-शिकवे होते ही हैं। उन्हें दिल से लगाए रखना समझदारी नहीं। ये उद्गार थे तब के प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी बाजपेयी के। जब, अपने सामने लखनऊ से चुनाव लड़ चुके राजबब्बर से वे संसद की गैलरी में मिले।

17 अगस्त 2018

देवरों ने किया भाभी के साथ बलात्कार का प्रयास
Agra

देवरों ने किया भाभी के साथ बलात्कार का प्रयास

17 अगस्त 2018

1980 poonch district jammu kashmir atal bihari vajpayee said we will snatch pok from pakistan
Jammu

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने 1980 में पुंछ में लोगों को दिया था आश्वासन, हम पीओके को भी छीन लेंगे

17 अगस्त 2018

आधे घंटे की हुई बरसात, शहर के चारों तरफ हुआ पानी पानी
Ludhiana

आधे घंटे की हुई बरसात, शहर के चारों तरफ हुआ पानी पानी

17 अगस्त 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

सौतेली मां और बेटी ने निगला जहर, किशोरी की मौत, महिला की हालत गंभीर

17 अगस्त 2018

अटलजी के गांववासी दर्शन के बगैर लौटे
Noida

अटलजी के गांववासी दर्शन के बगैर लौटे

17 अगस्त 2018

अटल बिहारी के शोक में बंद रहे स्कूल-कालेज, दफ्तर और बैंक
Agra

अटल बिहारी के शोक में बंद रहे स्कूल-कालेज, दफ्तर और बैंक

17 अगस्त 2018

घर में घुसकर महिला से मारपीट,कपड़े फाड़े,पति को मारा चाकू
Noida

घर में घुसकर महिला से मारपीट,कपड़े फाड़े,पति को मारा चाकू

17 अगस्त 2018

army
Jammu

आतंकियों से हुई मुठभेड़ में नेपाल के राम बाबू जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में हुए शहीद

17 अगस्त 2018

11 ग्राम प्रधानों पर लटकी कार्रवाई की तलवार
Agra

11 ग्राम प्रधानों पर लटकी कार्रवाई की तलवार

17 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

शिव के भक्तों की सेवा में जुटे मुस्लिम भाई

हरिद्वार में हिंदू मुस्लिम एकता की अनोखी मिसाल देखने को मिली। यहां मुस्लिम भाई दिन रात कांवड़ियों की सेवा में जुटे हैं।

4 अगस्त 2018

जैन मुनि 3:47

जैन मुनि वायरल वीडियो: हरिद्वार पुलिस के पास पहुंची लड़की, बताई ये बात

3 अगस्त 2018

HARIDWAR NEWS 2:17

VIDEO: कांवड़ बनाकर यहां मुसलमान देते हैं भाईचारे की मिसाल

25 जुलाई 2018

हरिद्वार 00:03:32

हरिद्वार में नजर आया कलयुग का श्रवण कुमार, ये वीडियो आपको भी कर देगा खुश

24 जुलाई 2018

haridwar news 3:02

VIRAL VIDEO: जिला अस्पताल से आया रिश्वतखोरी का वीडियो

17 जुलाई 2018

Related

चुटकुलों से गुदगुदाने वाली सोशल मीडिया गमगीन
Agra

चुटकुलों से गुदगुदाने वाली सोशल मीडिया गमगीन

17 अगस्त 2018

हैल्मेट का कटा चालान तो थाने में किया हंगामा
Jalandhar

हैल्मेट का कटा चालान तो थाने में किया हंगामा

17 अगस्त 2018

तीन बार के पीएम रहे अटल बिहारी को दी श्रद्घांजलि
Noida

तीन बार के पीएम रहे अटल बिहारी को दी श्रद्घांजलि

17 अगस्त 2018

एटीएम के अतिरिक्त प्रयोग पर कोई भी उपभोक्ता दे सकता है 20 रुपए-हाईकोर्ट
Noida

एटीएम के अतिरिक्त प्रयोग पर कोई भी उपभोक्ता दे सकता है 20 रुपए-हाईकोर्ट

17 अगस्त 2018

सन्नौर मामला
Patiala

सन्नौर मामला

17 अगस्त 2018

अखिलेश के रिसेप्शन की एक तस्वीर।
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव ने खास अंदाज में पूर्व पीएम अटल को किया याद, कही ये बातें

17 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.