शहीद उतम चंद का शहीदी दिवस आज

Haldwani Bureau Updated Thu, 15 Nov 2018 11:11 PM IST
बनबसा (चंपावत)। वर्ष 1962 के चीन युद्ध में शहीद हुए उत्तम चंद का शहीदी दिवस शुक्रवार को मनाया जाएगा। शहीद उत्तम चंद सरस्वती विद्यामंदिर स्कूल प्रांगण में शहीद की वीरांगना सरस्वती चंद और गौरव सेनानी कल्याण समिति द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शहीद को श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित करने के अलावा पूर्व सैनिक और क्षेत्रवासी दो मिनट का मौन रखेंगे। इस दौरान वीरांगना सरस्वती चंद अपने पति के सम्मान में विशाल भंडारा भी आयोजित करेंगी। ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
लोहाघाट के नेपाल सीमा से लगे दिगालीचौड क्षेत्र में पेयजल समस्या के समाधान के लिए आंदोलन की रणनीति बनाते ग्रामीण।
Champawat

सीमांत दिगालीचौड़ में ट्यूबवेल निर्माण को ग्रामीण लामबंद

लोहाघाट विकासखंड के नेपाल सीमा से लगे दिगालीचौड़ में पेयजल समस्या से त्रस्त ग्रामीणों ने ट्यूबवेल निर्माण शीघ्र कर पेयजल समस्या का समाधान नहीं करने पर उग्र आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी।

15 नवंबर 2018

अश्लील संदेश भेजने वाले ने माफी मांगी
Champawat

अश्लील संदेश भेजने वाले ने माफी मांगी

15 नवंबर 2018

सैन्य भर्ती के कारण कुमाऊं विवि का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम बदलें
Champawat

सैन्य भर्ती के कारण कुमाऊं विवि का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम बदलें

15 नवंबर 2018

शराब की दुकानों में छह माह में 42 बार की गई छापेमारी
Champawat

शराब की दुकानों में छह माह में 42 बार की गई छापेमारी

15 नवंबर 2018

पाटी में आयोजित ब्लाक स्तरीय वालीबाल प्रतियोगिता में जीत के लिए जूझते खिलाड़ी।
Champawat

गरसाड़ी को हरा पाटी का कप पर कब्जा     

15 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस ने 300 ग्राम चरस के साथ एक पकड़ा
Champawat

पुलिस ने 300 ग्राम चरस के साथ एक पकड़ा

15 नवंबर 2018

निजी भवनों पर बिना अनुमति लगे पोस्टर हटाएं
Champawat

निजी भवनों पर बिना अनुमति लगे पोस्टर हटाएं

15 नवंबर 2018

महाराजा अग्रसेन जयंती पर कौन बनेगा दसपति कार्यक्रम में प्रतिभाग करते बच्चे।
Champawat

धूमधाम से मनाई गई महाराजा अग्रसेन की जयंती

15 नवंबर 2018

आज शाम पांच बजे से थम जाएगा चुनाव प्रचार का शोर
Champawat

आज शाम पांच बजे से थम जाएगा चुनाव प्रचार का शोर

15 नवंबर 2018

एनएचपीसी की राष्ट्रीय वॉलीबाल टीम का चयन शुरू
Champawat

एनएचपीसी की राष्ट्रीय वॉलीबाल टीम का चयन शुरू

15 नवंबर 2018

VIDEO: रक्षाबंधन पर देवीधुरा में आठ मिनट तक हुई बगवाल, 241 हुए चोटिल

चंपावत के देवीधुरा में रविवार को अनोखा नजारा देखने को मिला।  दरअसल देवीधुरा के बाराहीधाम स्थित खोलीखांण दुबाचौड़ा मैदान में हर साल रक्षाबंधन के दिन अनोखी परंपरा निभाई जाती है। इस परंपरा के मुताबिक रक्षाबंधन के दिन पत्थरों से बगवाल खेली जाती है।

26 अगस्त 2018

गैस सिलेंडर 1:09

VIDEO : गैस सिलेंडर में आग लगने पर न घबराएं, अपनाएं ये उपाय

9 जनवरी 2018

चंपावत 1:14

जिंदा बाघ का करते थे ये हाल, पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े तो हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

1 जनवरी 2018

चंपावत 0:48

उत्तराखंड में पॉलीथीन में सामान बेचने वालों पर हुई ये बड़ी कार्रवाई

23 दिसंबर 2017

प्रीतम सिंह 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

निकाय चुनाव के मतगणना कर्मियों को दिया गया प्रशिक्षण
Champawat

निकाय चुनाव के मतगणना कर्मियों को दिया गया प्रशिक्षण

15 नवंबर 2018

चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर बनाए तीन बैरियर
Champawat

चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर बनाए तीन बैरियर

15 नवंबर 2018

ग्राम पंचायतों में बड़े हुए परिवारों को भी मिलेंगे शौचालय
Champawat

ग्राम पंचायतों में बड़े हुए परिवारों को भी मिलेंगे शौचालय

15 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस के पास जमा कराने होंगे वाहनों के दस्तावेज
Champawat

पुलिस के पास जमा कराने होंगे वाहनों के दस्तावेज

15 नवंबर 2018

प्रेरकों ने बीएलओ पद से हटाए जाने पर जताया आक्रोश
Champawat

प्रेरकों ने बीएलओ पद से हटाए जाने पर जताया आक्रोश

15 नवंबर 2018

रात के अंधेरे में उबड़-खाबड़ रास्तों से ले जाया जाएगा डोला
Champawat

रात के अंधेरे में उबड़-खाबड़ रास्तों से ले जाया जाएगा डोला

15 नवंबर 2018

