रीठाखाल इलेवन विजेता बना

Haldwani Bureau Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 11:17 PM IST
पाटी (चंपावत)। पाटी के जौलाड़ी एमडी स्टेडियम में हुए क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल में रीठाखाल इलेवन ने मस्टा क्लब पाटी को 10 रनों से हराकर ट्राफी पर कब्जा कर लिया। शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए प्रदीप मेहता को मैन ऑफ द सीरिज के खिताब से नवाजा गया है।

बृहस्पतिवार को फ्रैंड क्लब के तत्वावधान में हुए रोमांचक फाइनल मैच में रीठाखाल ने निर्धारित 20 ओवरों में 124 रन बनाए। जवाब में मष्टा क्लब पाटी की टीम 17 ओवरों में 114 रन बनाकर आउट हो गई। विजेता टीम के कुलदीप लडवाल ने 39 गेंदों में 43 रन बनाने के साथ चार ओवर में चार विकेट झटके। उन्हें मैन ऑफ द मैच घोषित किया गया। अंपायरिंग तारा पचौली, राकेश मेहता, गौरव बिष्ट, प्रियांशु, स्कोरिंग नरेंद्र सिंह और मैच का आंखों देखा हाल नितिन जोशी ने सुनाया। मुख्य अतिथि सी हॉक के निदेशक नरेंद्र लडवाल ने विजेता, उप विजेता टीम के खिलाड़ियों को ट्राफी दी। उन्होंने अपनी ओर से आयोजन समिति को 11 हजार रुपये की धनराशि भेंट की।

