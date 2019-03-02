शहर चुनें

जिला अस्पताल में आठ को लगेगा रक्तदान शिविर

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 11:00 PM IST
चंपावत। जिला अस्पताल के रक्त संग्रहण केंद्र में आठ मार्च को रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा। मुख्य चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉ. आरके जोशी ने बताया है कि डीएम रणवीर सिंह चौहान के निर्देश पर रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन सुबह 11 बजे से किया जाएगा। इसके लिए अस्पताल प्रशासन की ओर से आवश्यक औपचारिकताएं पूर्ण कर ली गई हैं।
सशस्त्र सीमा बल, आईटीबीपी के जवानों, राजकीय महाविद्यालय के छात्र-छात्राओं के अलावा एनसीसी और अन्य स्वस्थ लोगों से रक्तदान शिविर में अधिक से अधिक संख्या में शामिल होने की अपील की है।

