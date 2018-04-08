शहर चुनें

बस्तिया में फिर बाघ व तेंदुए का खौफ, ग्रामीणों में दहशत

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 11:24 PM IST
टनकपुर (चंपावत)। बस्तिया गांव में एक बार फिर बाघ व तेंदुए की दहशत से लोग परेशान हैं। तेंदुए ने पिछले तीन दिनों में ग्रामीणों की एक दर्जन से अधिक मुर्गियों को मार चुका है। ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन व वन विभाग से शीघ्र सुरक्षात्मक कदम उठाने की मांग की है।
समाजसेवी हरीश लापड़ ने बताया कि तेंदुआ रात में ग्रामीणों के मुर्गी बाड़े में घुस कर मुर्गियों को निवाला बना रहा है। शनिवार की रात तेंदुए ने नरेश चंद्र के मुर्गी बाड़े में घुस कर सात मुर्गियों को मार दिया। इससे पहले भी वह ललित राम की तीन व प्रकाश राम की दो मुर्गियों को मार चुका है। पूर्व ग्राम प्रधान सरोज देवी, मिलाप सिंह, देवराम व नारायण दत्त जोशी आदि ने प्रशासन व वन विभाग से शीघ्र सुरक्षात्मक कदम उठाने की मांग की है।

