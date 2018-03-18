शहर चुनें

Bageshwar › ग्रामीण ने जहर खाया हायर सेंटर रेफर

ग्रामीण ने जहर खाया हायर सेंटर रेफर

18 Mar 2018
बागेश्वर। बघर निवासी दीवान सिंह ने शनिवार रात अज्ञात कारणों से जहरीला पदार्थ खा लिया। परिजनों ने उसे सीएचसी कपकोट पहुंचाया, जहां से डॉक्टरों ने उसे जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने भी उसकी गंभीर हालत देखते हुए हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया।

