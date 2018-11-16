शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Bageshwar ›   प्रेशर कुकर की भाप से झुलसी बच्ची, अस्पताल में भर्ती

प्रेशर कुकर की भाप से झुलसी बच्ची, अस्पताल में भर्ती

Haldwani Bureau Updated Fri, 16 Nov 2018 11:55 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
बागेश्वर। कपकोट ब्लॉक के सुदूरवर्ती बघर गांव की नौ साल की एक बच्ची प्रेशर कुकर की भाप की चपेट में आने से झुलस गई। उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
विज्ञापन
जानकारी के अनुसार बृहस्पतिवार शाम बघर गांव निवासी कुंवर राम की नौ साल की बेटी बानी प्रेशर कुकर में बन रहे भोजन को देखने के लिए जैसे ही उसकी सीटी ऊपर कर ही रही थी तो वह तेजी से निकले भाप की चपेट में आ गई। घटना में वह 40 प्रतिशत झुलस गई। पीड़िता का जिला अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा है। डॉक्टरों के अनुसार के बच्ची की सेहत में सुुधार है।

Recommended

Bollywood

आराध्या को लेकर हुई थी ऐसी भविष्यवाणी, बच्चन खानदान के साथ हैरान रह गया था पूरा देश

16 नवंबर 2018

aaradhya bachchan
Abhishek and Aaradhya
Aaradhya Aishwarya Bachchan
Aaradhya Aishwarya Bachchan
Bollywood

आराध्या को लेकर हुई थी ऐसी भविष्यवाणी, बच्चन खानदान के साथ हैरान रह गया था पूरा देश

16 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

रणवीर-दीपिका तो निपट गए, अब जानिए प्रियंका की शादी का वेन्यू खर्च, एक रात का खर्चा उड़ा देगा होश

16 नवंबर 2018

priyanka chopra
प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस
madhu chopra
priyanka chopra and nick jonas
Bollywood

रणवीर-दीपिका तो निपट गए, अब जानिए प्रियंका की शादी का वेन्यू खर्च, एक रात का खर्चा उड़ा देगा होश

16 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

दीपवीर की शादी की तस्वीर ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया तहलका, अनुष्का बोलीं - 'हमारे क्लब में स्वागत है'

16 नवंबर 2018

ranveer deepika
Anushka Sharma
Karan Johar and Anand Ahuja
Abhishek Arjun and Katrina
Bollywood

दीपवीर की शादी की तस्वीर ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया तहलका, अनुष्का बोलीं - 'हमारे क्लब में स्वागत है'

16 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

दीपिका की चुनरी पर लिखा बरसों पुराना आशीर्वाद, शादी होने से पहले ही ससुराल वालों ने किया था गिफ्ट

16 नवंबर 2018

Deepika Padukone
ranveer deepika
deepika padukone
Deepika and Ranveer
Bollywood

दीपिका की चुनरी पर लिखा बरसों पुराना आशीर्वाद, शादी होने से पहले ही ससुराल वालों ने किया था गिफ्ट

16 नवंबर 2018

इटावा में तेल की तलाश
Kanpur

तेल की तलाश में किए गए विस्फोट, निकला 20 फीट ऊंचा फव्वारा, देखते ही देखते लग गया लोगों का हुजूम

16 नवंबर 2018

SBI Axis and ICICI Bank account holders can switch on and off their debit card whenever they want
Personal Finance

डेबिट कार्ड से नहीं होगा फ्रॉड, इन बैंकों ने शुरू की ऑन-ऑफ की सुविधा

16 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

SBI Axis and ICICI Bank account holders can switch on and off their debit card whenever they want
Personal Finance

डेबिट कार्ड से नहीं होगा फ्रॉड, इन बैंकों ने शुरू की ऑन-ऑफ की सुविधा

16 नवंबर 2018

Jellyfish
Amazing Animals

इस अजीबोगरीब जीव को मिला है अमरता का वरदान, इसकी खूबियां आपको कर देंगी हैरान

16 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
National

पुलिस की हेलमेट चेकिंग में हत्थे चढ़ा हत्यारा, दोस्त को चाकू मारकर भागा था

16 नवंबर 2018

शेफ दिवांशु पुरी से जानें फ्रिटर्स बनाने का तरीका
Food

National Fast Food Day: घर पर बनाएं बच्चों के लिए ये आसान ‘Banana Fritters’

16 नवंबर 2018

Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Humour

रणवीर-दीपिका की शादी की फोटो देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने तोड़ा अपना व्रत, पढ़ें मजेदार ट्वीट

16 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
पुरुष बांझपन के उपचार का सफल तरीका है इंट्रासाइटोप्लास्मिक स्पर्म इंजेक्शन
Health & Fitness

बांझपन दूर करेगी ये तकनीक, आप भी बन सकते हैं माता-पिता

16 नवंबर 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

एक नहीं तीन प्रेमिकाओं के शौक पूरा करने में प्रेमी पहुंच गया जेल, कहानी दिलचस्प

16 नवंबर 2018

Couple
Rest of World

मंगेतर ने कहा था - नहीं आऊं तो भी मुझसे ही शादी करना, युवती ने पूरी की अंतिम इच्छा

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

लव स्टोरी का 'विलेन बना दरोगा', शादी के बाद गर्भवती हुई लड़की को भेजा नारी निकेतन और प्रेमी को जेल 

16 नवंबर 2018

Rishikesh
Travel

केवल 5000 रुपए में घूमें देश की ये 5 सबसे खूबसूरत जगहें

15 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

कांडा में रामलीला का मंचन करते कलाकार।
Bageshwar

भिक्षा दे हो कुटी से माता योगी द्वारे आया है...

भंतोला की रामलीला में बृहस्पतिवार शाम सीता हरण, जटायु मरण, सीता की खोज, हनुमान मिलन, किष्कंधा में सुग्रीव मित्रता, बालि का वध और सुग्रीव का राजतिलक आदि के दृश्यों का खूबसूरत मंचन किया गया।

16 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
बैजनाथ तिराहे पर चक्का जाम लगाते सर्वदलीय संघर्ष समिति के लोग
Bageshwar

ग्रामीणों ने जाम लगाकर किया प्रदर्शन 

15 नवंबर 2018

बागेश्वर में आदमखोर को ढेर करने वाले शिकारी जॉय हुकिल और सहयोगी अजहर खान।
Bageshwar

बागेश्वर में आदमखोर तेंदुआ ढेर

14 नवंबर 2018

शूटर पंकज को सम्मानित करते भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय भट्ट।
Bageshwar

राज्य ओलंपिक प्रतियोगिता में शूटर पंकज को स्वर्ण

15 नवंबर 2018

बागेश्वर में तेंदुए के लिए पिंजरा लगाते वन कर्मी।
Bageshwar

जुलकिया गांव में वृद्ध महिला पर झपटा तेंदुआ

15 नवंबर 2018

बागेश्वर के जंगल में आदमखोर की तलाश करते शिकारी लखपत और सहयोगी।
Bageshwar

तेंदुए ने गाय और कुत्ते को बनाया निवाला

14 नवंबर 2018

राज्य ओलंपिक प्रतियोगिता के विजेता खिलाड़ी पदक के साथ।
Bageshwar

राज्य स्तरीय ओलंपिक प्रतियोगिता में बागेश्वर का शानदार प्रदर्शन

15 नवंबर 2018

खुलेआम घूम रहे जिला बदर के आरोपी
Bageshwar

खुलेआम घूम रहे जिला बदर के आरोपी

15 नवंबर 2018

चरस तस्करी में जेल भेजा
Bageshwar

चरस तस्करी में जेल भेजा

15 नवंबर 2018

बागेश्वर में रक्तदान करते डायट प्रवक्ता केपी चंदोला।
Bageshwar

करना था रक्तदान, छोड़ दिए जरूरी काम

14 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

CCTV: स्कूटर ने बच्चे को मारी जोरदार टक्कर, फिर हुआ चमत्कार

उत्तराखंड के बागेश्वर में एक स्कूटर ने एक बच्चे को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। ये हादसा आपको एक पल के लिए सन्न कर देगा जो सीसीटीव में कैद हो गया है। लेकिन इस टक्कर के बाद बच्चे के साथ जो भी हुआ वो देख आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे।

31 जुलाई 2018

बागेश्वर जगलों में आग 0:53

बेकाबू होकर फैलती जा रही है बागेश्वर के जंगलों में लगी आग

19 जनवरी 2018

बागपत 1:36

बागपत में लूट का विरोध करने पर गोलियों से भूना

18 अक्टूबर 2017

प्रीतम सिंह 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

शिक्षा मंत्री 3:44

लापरवाही पर चला उत्तराखंड के शिक्षा मंत्री अरविंद पांडे का डंडा

16 सितंबर 2017

Related

बगेश्वर में मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत का स्वागत करते कार्यकर्ता।
Bageshwar

जिला मुख्यालयों पर भेजेंगे विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक: सीएम

15 नवंबर 2018

बागेश्वर में अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते आयुक्त राजीव रौतेला।
Bageshwar

तेंदुए से बचाव को जागरूकता फैलाए वन विभाग: आयुक्त

14 नवंबर 2018

दुग बाजार में दिनदहाड़े धमका तेंदुआ, अफरा-तफरी
Bageshwar

दुग बाजार में दिनदहाड़े धमका तेंदुआ, अफरा-तफरी

15 नवंबर 2018

कपकोट के कंट्रीवाइड स्कूल की खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में प्रदर्शन करते खिलाड़ी।
Bageshwar

वार्षिक खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता में ममता व लाखन ने मारी बाजी 

15 नवंबर 2018

ांडा तहसील में बिजली की आपूर्ति 14घंटे रही गुल
Bageshwar

ांडा तहसील में बिजली की आपूर्ति 14घंटे रही गुल

15 नवंबर 2018

बागेश्वर के द्यांगण गांव में तेंदुए देखकर बेहोश हुई छात्रा को अस्पताल ले जाते ग्रामीण।
Bageshwar

द्यांगण में तेंदुए को देख बेहोश हुई किशोरी 

12 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.