शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Bageshwar ›   कपकोट में बारिश, चोटियों में हिमपात

कपकोट में बारिश, चोटियों में हिमपात

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 10:17 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
बागेश्वर। कपकोट के निचले क्षेत्रों में शनिवार की सायं बारिश हुई। इसके अलावा विकास खंड की ऊंची चोटियों पर हिमपात हुआ है। बारिश व हिमपात के चलते निचले हिस्सों में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। शनिवार की सायं से ही आसमान में बादल छाने लगे थे। कपकोट के निचले हिस्सों में सायं बारिश हुई। ऊंचाई वाले क्षेत्रों में हिमपात हुआ है।

Recommended

Television

बिग बॉस 12: सलमान ने किया बड़ा उलटफेर, कम वोट के बावजूद इस कंटेस्टेंट को नहीं करेंगे बेघर

10 नवंबर 2018

deepak, somi khan
bigg boss 12
salman khan
bigg boss
Television

बिग बॉस 12: सलमान ने किया बड़ा उलटफेर, कम वोट के बावजूद इस कंटेस्टेंट को नहीं करेंगे बेघर

10 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

2011 विश्व कप चैंपियन टीम इंडिया के प्रमुख गेंदबाज ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास

10 नवंबर 2018

मुनाफ पटेल
मुनफ पटेल
मुनाफ पटेल
मुनाफ पटेल
Cricket News

2011 विश्व कप चैंपियन टीम इंडिया के प्रमुख गेंदबाज ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से लिया संन्यास

10 नवंबर 2018

केले का पेड़
Lifestyle

कहानी केले की: केले दर्ज़न में क्यों? सेब क्यों नहीं? सन्तरे क्यों नहीं? आम क्यों नहीं?

10 नवंबर 2018

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आपका आज का दिन

10 नवंबर 2018

anissia batra
Delhi NCR

एयर होस्टेस अनीसिया बत्रा मौत मामले में नया मोड़, पूर्व मिस इंडिया ने बताया चौंकाने वाला सच

10 नवंबर 2018

harmanpreet kaur
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड टी-20: हरमनप्रीत के ऐतिहासिक शतक से भारत का विजयी आगाज, न्यूजीलैंड को 34 रन से रौंदा

10 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

केले का पेड़
Lifestyle

कहानी केले की: केले दर्ज़न में क्यों? सेब क्यों नहीं? सन्तरे क्यों नहीं? आम क्यों नहीं?

10 नवंबर 2018

8 famous thugs of all over world who sold up to taj mahal and red fort
World of Wonders

इन 8 ठगों के कारनामे जानकर चकरा जाएगा दिमाग, ताजमहल और लालकिले तक को कर चुके हैं नीलाम

10 नवंबर 2018

fitness
Health & Fitness

सभी शाकाहारी हो जाएं तो क्या होगा?

10 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अफगानिस्तान शांति वार्ता: तालिबान से बातचीत को अनुकूल माहौल के लिए रूस में हुई बैठक

9 नवंबर 2018

smartphone virus
Technology

क्या आपका भी स्मार्टफोन मांगता है बार-बार अपडेट?

9 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
‘के9 वज्र और एम777 होवित्जर
India News

के-9 वज्र और एम 777 होवित्जर तोपों की ललकार से पाकिस्तान और चीन के छूटेंगे पसीने, मजबूत हुई भारत की स्थिति

9 नवंबर 2018

मालदीव
Travel

पैसे ना हों फिर भी घूमना हो विदेश, तो बिना वीजा के सस्ते में घूमें ये देश 

9 नवंबर 2018

Mi 8pro
Tech Diary

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro हुआ लांच, बिना खोले देख सकेंगे फोन के अंदर के पार्ट्स

9 नवंबर 2018

bihar police
Education

बिहार पुलिस की भर्ती परीक्षा को रद्द किया गया, 11865 पदों पर होनी थी भर्ती

9 नवंबर 2018

Weird Animal
Amazing Animals

मौज मस्ती करने गए सैलानियों को समुद्र किनारे दिखा कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही निकल आई चीख

9 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

बागेश्वर में तेंदुए के हमले में छात्र की मौत के बाद जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे विधायक और एसडीएम का घेराव करते क्षेत्रवासी।
Bageshwar

बच्चों पर झपटा तेंदुआ, भगदड़ में एक बच्चे की मौत 

द्यांगण गांव में तेंदुआ स्कूली बच्चों पर झपट पड़ा। बचने के फेर में बच्चों में भगदड़ मच गई। इस बीच 50 मीटर गहरे गधेरे में गिरकर 15 साल के एक छात्र की मौके पर ही दर्दनाक मौत हो गई।

10 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
क्रिकेटर सागर रावत।
Bageshwar

क्रिकेटर सागर का प्रदेश की अंडर-23 क्रिकेट टीम में चयन

8 नवंबर 2018

राज्य स्थापना दिवस पर अल्मोड़ा कलक्ट्रेट में गीत की प्रस्तुति देती छात्राएं।
Bageshwar

राज्य स्थापना दिवस पर निकली प्रभातफेरी

9 नवंबर 2018

चौखुटिया में रामलीला के पहले दिन अभिनय करती बालिकाएं।
Bageshwar

रामपुर में रामलीला शुरू, महिला मंगल दल अध्यक्ष ने किया शुभारंभ 

9 नवंबर 2018

बागेश्वर में राज्यसभा स्थापना दिवस के मौके पर कलाकार बच्चों को पुरस्कृत करती डीएम।
Bageshwar

धूमधाम से मनाई राज्य स्थापना की 18वीं वर्षगांठ

10 नवंबर 2018

द्यांगण गांव में मृतक मासूम के परिजन।
Bageshwar

काश, गांव से पिंजड़ा नहीं हटाते तो टल सकती थी घटना 

8 नवंबर 2018

भाजपा ने जारी किया चुनावी घोषणा पत्र
Bageshwar

भाजपा ने जारी किया चुनावी घोषणा पत्र

10 नवंबर 2018

आचार संहिता की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे प्रत्याशी
Bageshwar

आचार संहिता की धज्जियां उड़ा रहे प्रत्याशी

10 नवंबर 2018

कपकोट में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वैगन आर।
Bageshwar

कार खाई में गिरी, टैक्सी चालक की मौत

6 नवंबर 2018

गुफा को सड़क से जोड़ पर्यटन को बढ़ावा दिलाने की मांग
Bageshwar

गुफा को सड़क से जोड़ पर्यटन को बढ़ावा दिलाने की मांग

10 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

CCTV: स्कूटर ने बच्चे को मारी जोरदार टक्कर, फिर हुआ चमत्कार

उत्तराखंड के बागेश्वर में एक स्कूटर ने एक बच्चे को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। ये हादसा आपको एक पल के लिए सन्न कर देगा जो सीसीटीव में कैद हो गया है। लेकिन इस टक्कर के बाद बच्चे के साथ जो भी हुआ वो देख आप भी हैरान रह जाएंगे।

31 जुलाई 2018

बागेश्वर जगलों में आग 0:53

बेकाबू होकर फैलती जा रही है बागेश्वर के जंगलों में लगी आग

19 जनवरी 2018

बागपत 1:36

बागपत में लूट का विरोध करने पर गोलियों से भूना

18 अक्टूबर 2017

प्रीतम सिंह 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

शिक्षा मंत्री 3:44

लापरवाही पर चला उत्तराखंड के शिक्षा मंत्री अरविंद पांडे का डंडा

16 सितंबर 2017

Related

द्यांगण गांव में लगाया पिंजरा।
Bageshwar

तेंदुए को आदमखोर घोषित करने के लिए शासन को पत्र भेजा 

8 नवंबर 2018

भैय्यादूज के लिए च्यूड़े बनाती महिलाएं।
Bageshwar

धूमधाम से की गोवर्द्धन पूजा

8 नवंबर 2018

जी रया जागि रया य दिन य मास भेटना रया...
Bageshwar

जी रया जागि रया य दिन य मास भेटना रया...

10 नवंबर 2018

प्रमाण पत्र को तरस रहे हैं 352 राज्य आंदोलनकारी
Bageshwar

प्रमाण पत्र को तरस रहे हैं 352 राज्य आंदोलनकारी

8 नवंबर 2018

समस्याओं के मकड़जाल में फंसा है ऐठाण वार्ड
Bageshwar

समस्याओं के मकड़जाल में फंसा है ऐठाण वार्ड

10 नवंबर 2018

राज्य की बदहाली से आंदोलनकारी ताकतें निराश
Bageshwar

राज्य की बदहाली से आंदोलनकारी ताकतें निराश

8 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.