Uttarakhand ›   Bageshwar ›   हत्याकांड का विवेचना अधिकारी बदलवाने की मांग

हत्याकांड का विवेचना अधिकारी बदलवाने की मांग

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 11:28 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

बागेश्वर। कर्मी निवासी खिलाफ सिंह की हत्या के मामले के विवेचना अधिकारी को बदलवाने की मांग को लेकर खिलाफ सिंह के परिजनों ने डीएम रंजना राजगुरु को ज्ञापन सौंपा है।

ज्ञापन में परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया कि कपकोट थाना पुलिस ने हत्याकांड में संलिप्त अपराधियों के परिजनों, परिचितों से पूछताछ नहीं की है, जबकि इसमें अभी कई और संदिग्ध हैं। यह भी आरोप है कि कई ग्रामीणों के हत्याकांड में शामिल होने के प्रमाण पुलिस को दिए लेकिन इन पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। पुलिस ने थाने में ही बैठकर जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर दी। उन्होंने डीएम से विवेचना अधिकारी बदलने की मांग की है। ब्यूरो

