शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Almora ›   Life imprisonment of accused in rape case

बलात्कार मामले में अभियुक्त को आजीवन कारावास

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, अल्मोड़ा। Updated Tue, 09 Oct 2018 12:35 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
अल्मोड़ा। सत्र न्यायाधीश डॉ. ज्ञानेंद्र कुमार शर्मा ने दिव्यांग महिला से बलात्कार के मामले में रानीखेत तहसील के डोल गांव (सूरी)  निवासी खुशाल सिंह पुत्र भगोत सिंह को धारा 376 (2) में आजीवन कारावास और 10 हजार रुपये जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई है। कोर्ट ने जुर्माने की राशि पीड़िता के नवजात शिशु के लिए जाने के आदेश दिए हैं। न्यायालय ने आदेश में कहा है कि अभियुक्त अंतिम सांस तक जेल में ही रहेगा।  

मामले के मुताबिक दिव्यांग महिला का 18 साल पहले विवाह हुआ था। उसका पति भी शारीरिक रूप से दिव्यांग है। दिसंबर 2017 में जब महिला अपने मायके गई तो उसने अपनी मां को बताया कि डोल निवासी खुशाल सिंह ने उसके साथ बलात्कार किया, जिससे वह गर्भवती हो गई। इसके बाद महिला के पिता ने राजस्व उप निरीक्षक सूरी के यहां खुशाल सिंह के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई। बाद में महिला ने एक कन्या को जन्म दिया। अभियुक्त खुशाल सिंह का डीएनए टेस्ट कराया गया, जिसमें उसके जैविक पिता होने की पुष्टि हुई। विवेचनाधिकारी ने खुशाल सिंह के विरुद्ध न्यायालय में आरोप पत्र दाखिल किया। अभियोजन पक्ष ने अदालत में सात गवाह परीक्षित कराए। 

Recommended

Television

'इंडियाज बेस्ट ड्रामेबाज' की विनर बनीं 10 साल की ये कंटेस्टेंट, शो जीतते ही हाथ लगी बड़ी फिल्म

8 अक्टूबर 2018

dipali borkar
india best dramebaaz
dipali borkar
india best dramebaaz
Television

'इंडियाज बेस्ट ड्रामेबाज' की विनर बनीं 10 साल की ये कंटेस्टेंट, शो जीतते ही हाथ लगी बड़ी फिल्म

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Relationship

एक पढ़ा लिखा युवक कैसे हो गया हर रात जिस्म बेचने को मजबूर, आपबीती भावुक कर देगी

8 अक्टूबर 2018

demo pic
demo pic
demo pic
demo pic
Relationship

एक पढ़ा लिखा युवक कैसे हो गया हर रात जिस्म बेचने को मजबूर, आपबीती भावुक कर देगी

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

15 की उम्र में रेखा को 25 साल बड़े एक्टर के साथ करना पड़ा था किस सीन, 5 मिनट तक चलता रहा था ये सब

8 अक्टूबर 2018

rekha
रेखा
रेखा
रेखा
Bollywood

15 की उम्र में रेखा को 25 साल बड़े एक्टर के साथ करना पड़ा था किस सीन, 5 मिनट तक चलता रहा था ये सब

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

टीवी पर वापसी के साथ कपिल शर्मा का एक और धमाका, इस लड़की के साथ करने जा रहे शादी

8 अक्टूबर 2018

kapil sharma
kapil sharma
गिन्नी चतरथ
Kapil Sharma and Ginni
Bollywood

टीवी पर वापसी के साथ कपिल शर्मा का एक और धमाका, इस लड़की के साथ करने जा रहे शादी

8 अक्टूबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

इस शख्स को कपड़ों के बिना गुफा में रहना बेहद पसंद, मिलने को दूर देश से खिंची आती हैं लड़कियां

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

कैंसर की खबरों के बीच ऋषि कपूर की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, बदल गए इतना पहचानना होगा मुश्किल

8 अक्टूबर 2018

rishi kapoor and anupam kher
rishi kapoor first picture
anupam kher
rishi kapoor and ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

कैंसर की खबरों के बीच ऋषि कपूर की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, बदल गए इतना पहचानना होगा मुश्किल

8 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
life-imprisonment-of-accused-in
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

indian railways
Business Diary

दिवाली, छठ के लिए इन ट्रेनों में मिल सकता है टिकट, तुरंत कराएं रिजर्वेशन

8 अक्टूबर 2018

these 6 tips will help you to become crorepati before retirement
Personal Finance

बनना चाहते हैं करोड़पति तो अपनाएं ये 6 टिप्स, होगा फायदा

8 अक्टूबर 2018

वायुसेना दिवस
Delhi NCR

Air Force Day 2018: स्थापना दिवस पर वायुसेना ने दुनिया को दिखाई भारत की ताकत

8 अक्टूबर 2018

know About brahmos missile Whose secrets leaking DRDO employee held 
India News

जानिए क्या है ब्रह्मोस, जिसकी जासूसी में गिरफ्तार हुआ डीआरडीओ का इंजीनियर 

8 अक्टूबर 2018

assembly election 2018
India News

पांच राज्यों में जीत की पहली सीढ़ी तो टिकट बंटवारा है, घमासान तय

8 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
will Congress President Rahul Gandhi wash the Pappu's tag slipping
India News

क्या पप्पू का दाग धो पाएंगे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी?

8 अक्टूबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

इस शख्स को कपड़ों के बिना गुफा में रहना बेहद पसंद, मिलने को दूर देश से खिंची आती हैं लड़कियां

8 अक्टूबर 2018

kylie jenner
Weird Stories

किस्मत हो तो ऐसी, फैंस ने बनाया इस सेलिब्रिटी को अरबपति, सफर दिलचस्प

8 अक्टूबर 2018

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के साथ अंशिका पांडेय।
Lucknow

अंशिका की बहादुरी से इंप्रेस हुए गृहमंत्री राजनाथ, एक लाख रुपये व शील्ड देकर किया सम्मानित

8 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

Exclusive: स्कूल नहीं खंडहर कहिए जनाब, हर वक्त जोखिम में 250 मासूमों की जान, तस्वीरें दे रहीं गवाही

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

लीज होल्डर एसोसिएशन की बैठक में भाग लेते ले. जनरल मोहन भंडारी, विधायक करन माहरा और अन्य।
Almora

एक्सपर्ट कमेटी को भेजें सुझाव : भंडारी

प्रापर्टी होल्डर्स एसोसिएशन की यहां हुई बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए केंटोमेंट सिटीजन वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के संरक्षक पूर्व ले. जनरल मोहन चंद्र भंडारी ने अब तक की प्रगति पर चर्चा की।

9 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
जिले के लिए प्रदर्शन करते संयुक्त मोर्चा के पदाधिकारी
Almora

जिले को लेकर अंबेडकर पार्क में प्रदर्शन

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Teenage fear of his Honor Killing
Almora

किशोरी को उसकी ऑनर किलिंग का भय

9 अक्टूबर 2018

The question from the spring book taught
Almora

पढ़ाया बसंत पुस्तक से प्रश्न आए बुरांश के

9 अक्टूबर 2018

चीन सीमा से लगी घाटियों की समस्याओं को समझेंगे पीएम मोदी
Almora

चीन सीमा से लगी घाटियों की समस्याओं को समझेंगे पीएम मोदी

8 अक्टूबर 2018

शिक्षकों की कमी को दूर करने को विशेष बजट जारी हो
Almora

शिक्षकों की कमी को दूर करने को विशेष बजट जारी हो

8 अक्टूबर 2018

पदयात्रा में केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनाई
Almora

पदयात्रा में केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनाई

8 अक्टूबर 2018

बांह पर काले फीते बांधकर किया सीईओ कार्यालय में प्रदर्शन
Almora

बांह पर काले फीते बांधकर किया सीईओ कार्यालय में प्रदर्शन

8 अक्टूबर 2018

तेंदुआ पकड़ने की मांग पर अधिकारियों से वार्ता करते ग्रामीण।
Almora

तेंदुए के आतंक को लेकर जनता दरबार में हंगामा

9 अक्टूबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा महोत्सव के 10 दिन बांकी पर शासन से कोई बजट मंजूर नहीं
Almora

अल्मोड़ा महोत्सव के 10 दिन बांकी पर शासन से कोई बजट मंजूर नहीं

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: पहले घर के 7 सदस्यों को तेजाब से नहलाया फिर अपने ऊपर भी उड़ेल लिया एसिड

अल्मोड़ा में एक शख्स ने अपने ही घरवालों पर तेजाब फेंक दिया। इसके बाद उसने खुद पर तेजाब डाल लिया। आरोपी नशे में चूर था।

11 सितंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा 1:03

VIDEO: अल्मोड़ा में दर्दनाक हादसा, 5 की मौत

7 सितंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा 3:49

कैलाश मानसरोवर यात्रा पूरी कर लौटे पहले जत्थे ने इसलिए जताई नाराजगी

30 जून 2018

UTTRAKHAND 1:01

उत्तराखंड में बड़ा हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत

14 मार्च 2018

प्रीतम सिंह 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

Related

सीडीओ के आश्वासन के बाद लोक कलाकारों ने आंदोलन स्थगित किया
Almora

सीडीओ के आश्वासन के बाद लोक कलाकारों ने आंदोलन स्थगित किया

8 अक्टूबर 2018

कांस्य पदक विजेता शटलर अदिति भट्ट कोच डीके सेन के साथ।
Almora

एशियन जूनियर बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप में अदिति ने जीता कांस्य

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Teacher-teacher guilty of molesting girl
Almora

बच्ची से छेड़खानी के मामले में शिक्षक-शिक्षिका दोषी

6 अक्टूबर 2018

मरचूला-मौलेखाल मोटर मार्ग में झडग़ांव के पास पलटी बस।
Almora

 सड़क पर पलटी बस, आठ लोग घायल

4 अक्टूबर 2018

लक्ष्य सेन
Local Sports

तीसरे अर्जेंटीना यूथ ओलंपिक गेम्स में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे उत्तराखंड के लक्ष्यसेन

3 अक्टूबर 2018

केमू स्टेशन अल्मोड़ा में बस में सीट पाने के लिए यात्रियों में मची रही होड़।
Almora

टैक्सी तथा मैक्सी के चक्के थमने से यात्री रहे हलकान

6 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.