Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Almora ›   शील गांव के समीप दीवार क्षतिग्रस्त, दुर्घटना की आशंका

शील गांव के समीप दीवार क्षतिग्रस्त, दुर्घटना की आशंका

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 12:42 AM IST
अल्मोड़ा। पिथौरागढ़ मोटर मार्ग कई स्थानों पर बदहाल बना हुआ है। इस मार्ग पर जगह-जगह डामर उखड़ा हुआ है। बाड़ेछीना से दो किमी दूर शीलगांव के समीप सड़क की दीवार क्षतिग्रस्त होने से मार्ग संकरा हो गया है। इस स्थान पर वाहनों को आवाजाही में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

अल्मोड़ा-पिथौरागढ़ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग से प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों वाहन आते जाते हैं। मार्ग पर कई स्थानों पर दीवारें क्षतिग्रस्त हैं। बाड़ेछीना से करीब दो किमी दूर शीलगांव के समीप सड़क की दीवार टूटी हुई है। इस स्थान पर सड़क काफी संकरी बनी हुई है। वहीं मार्ग पर काफी मात्रा में मलबा भी पड़ा है और बारिश होने पर कीचड़ होने से वाहन चालकों को दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। क्षेत्र के लोगों ने एनएच के अधिकारियों से मार्ग की दशा सुधारने की मांग की है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

पुलिस गिरफ्त में जिला सहकारी बैंक लमगड़ा का कैशियर जीवन सिंह।
Almora

72 लाख के घोटाले में पूर्व कैशियर गिरफ्तार

एसएसपी पीएन मीणा के निर्देश पर पुलिस ने जिला सहकारी बैंक लमगड़ा में हुए 72 लाख रुपये से अधिक के घोटाले में बैंक के पूर्व कैशियर जीवन सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है,

19 फरवरी 2019

मंगलवार को मीट की दुकान खुली देखी तो भड़क गए युवा
Almora

मंगलवार को मीट की दुकान खुली देखी तो भड़क गए युवा

20 फरवरी 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय की मदद के बाद ममता के भारत लौटने का रास्ता साफ
Almora

विदेश मंत्रालय की मदद के बाद ममता के भारत लौटने का रास्ता साफ

20 फरवरी 2019

पलायन को रोकने के लिए ठोस रणनीति तैयार की जाएगी: नेगी
Almora

पलायन को रोकने के लिए ठोस रणनीति तैयार की जाएगी: नेगी

20 फरवरी 2019

दुभणा गांव में अनियमितताओं की जांच को पहुंची टीम।
Almora

अनियमितताओं की जांच के दुभणा गांव पहुंची जांच टीम

19 फरवरी 2019

क्वारब में बने पुल की हालत जर्जर होने से हादसे का खतरा बढ़ा
Almora

क्वारब में बने पुल की हालत जर्जर होने से हादसे का खतरा बढ़ा

20 फरवरी 2019

तेज बारिश से गागरीगोल चनोली तिलसारी मोटर मार्ग यातायात के लिए बंद
Almora

तेज बारिश से गागरीगोल चनोली तिलसारी मोटर मार्ग यातायात के लिए बंद

20 फरवरी 2019

कराटे प्रतिभागियों को सम्मानित करते सीओ वीर सिंह।
Almora

जिला स्तरीय कराटे प्रतियोगिता में छाए रानीखेत के कराटेबाज

19 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए उड़न दस्ते समेत छह टीमें गठित
Almora

लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए उड़न दस्ते समेत छह टीमें गठित

20 फरवरी 2019

राष्ट्रीय छात्र संसद में भाग लेंगे आवासीय विवि के चार छात्र
Almora

राष्ट्रीय छात्र संसद में भाग लेंगे आवासीय विवि के चार छात्र

20 फरवरी 2019

बारिश से रबी की फसल को मिला जीवनदान
Almora

बारिश से रबी की फसल को मिला जीवनदान

20 फरवरी 2019

पनुवानौला मे जनरल स्टोर में लगी आग से दो लाख का नुकसान
Almora

पनुवानौला मे जनरल स्टोर में लगी आग से दो लाख का नुकसान

20 फरवरी 2019

मौसम परिवर्तन की चुनौतियों से पर्वतीय फसलों को बचाने की है चुनौती
Almora

मौसम परिवर्तन की चुनौतियों से पर्वतीय फसलों को बचाने की है चुनौती

20 फरवरी 2019

अल्मोड़ा में प्रदेश के सहकारिता मंत्री डा. धन सिंह रावत का पुतला जलाते कांग्रेसी।
Almora

कांग्रेसियों ने सहकारिता मंत्री का पुतला फूंका

20 फरवरी 2019

Insurer company pay five lakhs of compensation
Almora

इंश्योरेंश कंपनी अदा करे प्रतिकर के पांच लाख

19 फरवरी 2019

अपराध समीक्षा करते एसएसपी पीएन मीणा।
Almora

सार्वजनिक स्थानों में धूम्रपान करने, हुड़दंग मचाने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई 

19 फरवरी 2019

