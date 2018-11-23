शहर चुनें

केंद्र संसद में कानून लाकर राम मंदिर निर्माण का मार्ग करे प्रशस्त

केंद्र संसद में कानून लाकर राम मंदिर निर्माण का मार्ग करे प्रशस्त

Haldwani Bureau Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 11:51 PM IST
अल्मोड़ा। विश्व हिंदू परिषद के जिलाध्यक्ष मंगल सिंह बिष्ट ने कहा कि श्री राम जन्म भूमि पर भव्य राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए आगामी 25 नवंबर को रैमजे इंटर कालेज अल्मोड़ा में दोपहर 12 बजे से शंखनाद विशाल जनसभा होगी। कार्यक्रम की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है।

यहां शिखर होटल में पत्रकारों से वार्ता करते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि विश्व हिंदू परिषद, बजरंग दल तथा दुर्गा वाहिनी अल्मोड़ा तथा रानीखेत द्वारा आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में मुख्य वक्ता विहिप क्षेत्रीय संगठन मंत्री मनोज वर्मा होंगे। जूना अखाड़ा के श्री वृहस्पति गिरी महाराज समेत नौ संत भी हिस्सा लेंगे। परिषद के कुमाऊं संभाग संगठन मंत्री राजेंद्र गैरोला ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार सोमनाथ मंदिर की तर्ज पर संसद में कानून लाकर श्री राम का भव्य मंदिर बनाए। 25 नवंबर को पूरे देशभर में 565 स्थानों पर कार्यक्रम होंगे।

इस मौके पर कार्यक्रम संयोजक बजरंग दल विभाग संयोजक प्रकाश लोहनी, विभाग संयोजक हल्द्वानी कमलेश बजरंगी, कार्यक्रम सह संयोजक बजरंग दल जिला संयोजक मुकेश बिष्ट, धर्म प्रसार विभाग प्रमुख गणेश दत्त जोशी, जिला सह संयोजक हरीश लाल, जिला सुरक्षा प्रमुख भानु मेर आदि मौजूद थे।

बाजार में खुली दुकानों को बंद करवाती श्रम प्रवर्तन अधिकारी आशा पुरोहित।
Almora

अवकाश के दौरान दुकानें खुली मिलने पर होगी कार्रवाई

सार्वजनिक अवकाश के दौरान बाजार में व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठान खुले होने की सूचना मिलने पर श्रम प्रवर्तन विभाग ने शुक्रवार को ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी कर 45 व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों को नोटिस भेजने की तैयारी कर ली है।

23 नवंबर 2018

Almora

ले. जनरल मोहन चंद्र भंडारी को मिला उत्तराखंड गौरव सम्मान

23 नवंबर 2018
Almora

ले. जनरल मोहन चंद्र भंडारी को मिला उत्तराखंड गौरव सम्मान

23 नवंबर 2018

Almora

मंत्री रेखा आर्या ने डौनी गांव का भ्रमण कर समस्याएं सुनी

23 नवंबर 2018
Almora

मंत्री रेखा आर्या ने डौनी गांव का भ्रमण कर समस्याएं सुनी

23 नवंबर 2018

Almora

दौलाघट उपडाकघर में हो अनुभवी उपडाकपाल की नियुक्ति

23 नवंबर 2018
Almora

दौलाघट उपडाकघर में हो अनुभवी उपडाकपाल की नियुक्ति

23 नवंबर 2018

जैंती तहसील के आतंरिक मार्गों की हालत खराब
Almora

जैंती तहसील के आतंरिक मार्गों की हालत खराब

23 नवंबर 2018

Almora

अल्मोड़ा में हस्तशिल्प कला की अपार संभावनाएं हैं: चौहान

23 नवंबर 2018
Almora

अल्मोड़ा में हस्तशिल्प कला की अपार संभावनाएं हैं: चौहान

23 नवंबर 2018

आरोपी के स्वास्थ्य में थोड़ा सुधार आया
Almora

आरोपी के स्वास्थ्य में थोड़ा सुधार आया

23 नवंबर 2018

Almora

डीएफओ के खिलाफ लामबंद वन कर्मचारी 26 को नहीं जाएंगे अपने कार्यालय

23 नवंबर 2018
Almora

डीएफओ के खिलाफ लामबंद वन कर्मचारी 26 को नहीं जाएंगे अपने कार्यालय

23 नवंबर 2018

Almora

सुअर मारने वाले को पुरस्कृत करेगा सरपंच संगठन

23 नवंबर 2018
Almora

सुअर मारने वाले को पुरस्कृत करेगा सरपंच संगठन

23 नवंबर 2018

Almora

संगोष्ठी में महिलाओं ने उठाई लावारिस जानवरों की समस्या

23 नवंबर 2018
Almora

संगोष्ठी में महिलाओं ने उठाई लावारिस जानवरों की समस्या

23 नवंबर 2018

VIDEO: पहले घर के 7 सदस्यों को तेजाब से नहलाया फिर अपने ऊपर भी उड़ेल लिया एसिड

अल्मोड़ा में एक शख्स ने अपने ही घरवालों पर तेजाब फेंक दिया। इसके बाद उसने खुद पर तेजाब डाल लिया। आरोपी नशे में चूर था।

11 सितंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा 1:03

VIDEO: अल्मोड़ा में दर्दनाक हादसा, 5 की मौत

7 सितंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा 3:49

कैलाश मानसरोवर यात्रा पूरी कर लौटे पहले जत्थे ने इसलिए जताई नाराजगी

30 जून 2018

UTTRAKHAND 1:01

उत्तराखंड में बड़ा हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत

14 मार्च 2018

प्रीतम सिंह 0:55

अमित शाह के इस बयान पर उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस हुई हमलावर

21 सितंबर 2017

Almora

जीआईसी कलरों में आयोजित हुआ योग शिविर 

23 नवंबर 2018
Almora

जीआईसी कलरों में आयोजित हुआ योग शिविर 

23 नवंबर 2018

Almora

अल्मोड़ा में कांग्रेस के प्रकाश चंद्र जोशी लगातार दूसरी बार बने चेयरमैन 

21 नवंबर 2018
Almora

अल्मोड़ा में कांग्रेस के प्रकाश चंद्र जोशी लगातार दूसरी बार बने चेयरमैन 

21 नवंबर 2018

Almora

'सुन ले दगड़िया बात सुनी जा तू मेरी'

19 नवंबर 2018
Almora

‘सुन ले दगड़िया बात सुनी जा तू मेरी’

19 नवंबर 2018

Almora

पालिका अल्मोड़ा के 61 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला आज

19 नवंबर 2018
Almora

पालिका अल्मोड़ा के 61 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला आज

19 नवंबर 2018

Almora

द्वाराहाट नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद पर भाजपा ने लहराया परचम

21 नवंबर 2018
Almora

द्वाराहाट नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद पर भाजपा ने लहराया परचम

21 नवंबर 2018

तरौजखान में सड़क किनारे एक हैंडपंप से पानी भरते लोग।
Almora

पेयजल आपूर्ति ठप होने से आधा दर्जन गांवों में पानी का संकट

23 नवंबर 2018

