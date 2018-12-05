शहर चुनें

पुलिस ने विधिक प्राधिकरण सचिव के एक लाख वापस दिलाए

Haldwani Bureau Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 06:19 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पुलिस ने विधिक प्राधिकरण सचिव के एक लाख वापस दिलाए
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
अल्मोड़ा। पिछले दिनों जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव डॉ. शेष चंद्र के बैंक खाते से जालसाजों द्वारा उड़ाई गई करीब एक लाख की धनराशि पुलिस की साइबर सेल ने वापस दिलवा दी है। साइबर सेल ने जालसाजों द्वारा धोखाधड़ी से स्थानांतरित किए गए एक लाख रुपये में से 96 हजार रुपये उनके खाते में वापस करवा दिए हैं। प्राधिकरण सचिव ने साइबर सेल और अल्मोड़ा पुलिस की तत्परता पर खुशी जताई है।
बता दें कि 27 नवंबर को जालसाजों ने दो अज्ञात नंबरों से फोन कर जिला विधिक प्राधिकरण सचिव शेष चंद्र के खाते से एक लाख रुपये ट्रांसफर कर दिए थे। जिला प्राधिकरण सचिव द्वारा पुलिस को सूचना देने के बाद साइबर सेल प्रभारी हरेंद्र चौधरी ने मामले की जांच की। तत्काल संबंधित बैंक और नोडल अधिकारी गेटवे से वार्ता कर खाते सीज करके इस राशि के ट्रांसफर की प्रक्रिया रुकवा दी थी। पुलिस ने बताया है कि 96 हजार रुपये की धनराशि खाते में वापस कराने में सफलता मिल गई है।

चौखुटिया तहसील में नारेबाजी के साथ ज्ञापन सौंपते लोग।
Almora

चोरी का खुलासा करो वर्ना 10 को चक्काजाम

ग्राम पंचायत दीपाकोट में शुक्रवार को हुई चोरी का शीघ्र खुलासा करने और मामला रेगुलर पुलिस को सौंपने की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने तहसील कार्यालय में नारेबाजी के साथ प्रदर्शन किया।

4 दिसंबर 2018

पार्थिव शरीर गांव पहुंचने पर सूरज के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़े लोग।
Almora

राजकीय और सैन्य सम्मान के साथ शहीद सूरज का अंतिम संस्कार

4 दिसंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा के स्यालीधार में साइंस सेंटर का भूमि पूजन करते जिलाधिकारी नितिन सिंह भदौरिया।
Almora

अल्मोड़ा में आंचलिक विज्ञान केंद्र बनाने के प्रयास तेज      

4 दिसंबर 2018

शहीद सूरज सिंह भाकुनी।
Almora

पालड़ी का लाल सूरज अखनूर में शहीद

3 दिसंबर 2018

रामनगर-मोहान-मौलेखाल मोटर मार्ग में आल्टो कार में तोड़फोड़ करता टस्कर हाथी।
Almora

टस्कर ने ऑल्टो कार में तोड़फोड़ की, शिक्षकों ने भागकर बचाई जान

4 दिसंबर 2018

मशरूम की नई किस्म को प्रदर्शित करते आवासीय विश्वविद्यालय के अधिकारी और छात्र
Almora

आवासीय विवि के छात्रों ने विशेष मशरूम पैदा की

4 दिसंबर 2018

चौखुटिया के दीपाकोट में चोरों द्वारा बिखेरा सामान व तोड़ी गई अल्मारियां आदि।
Almora

चार भाइयों का पंद्रह तोला सोना और एक लाख रुपये चोरी  

1 दिसंबर 2018

नवनिर्वाचित पालिकाध्यक्ष प्रकाश चंद्र जोशी को शपथ दिलाते जिलाधिकारी
Almora

अल्मोड़ा में प्रकाश जोशी ने ली पालिका के 24वें अध्यक्ष की शपथ

3 दिसंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा शहर में जल्द शुरू हो जाएगी सिटी बस सेवा
Almora

अल्मोड़ा शहर में जल्द शुरू हो जाएगी सिटी बस सेवा

3 दिसंबर 2018

अल्मोड़ा में पत्रकारों से वार्ता करते राज्यसभा सासंद प्रदीप टम्टा आदि।
Almora

बास्ती जैसी आपदाओं से निपटने को स्वास्थ्य तंत्र तैयार नहीं: प्रदीप      

3 दिसंबर 2018

अपने कमरे के इसी बिस्तर पर मृत मिले प्रवक्ता शेरसिंह।
Almora

कमरे में मृत मिले इंटर कालेज धामदेवल के प्रवक्ता

28 नवंबर 2018

बगैर खिड़की वाले प्राथमिक स्कूल कांचुला में फर्श पर बैठकर पढ़ते बच्चे।
Almora

ठंड में बगैर खिड़की वाले स्कूल में पढ़ रहे हैं बच्चे

3 दिसंबर 2018

उत्पादन यूनिट से मशरूम निकालते काश्तकार।
Almora

नई तकनीक के जरिये रिकार्ड मशरूम पैदा कर रहे आशीष

28 नवंबर 2018

अधिकारियों के सामने पीपीपी मोड का विरोध करते वि भिन्न संगठनों के लोग।
Almora

जोरदार विरोध के बाद सर्वे को पहुंची टीम बैरंग लौटी

1 दिसंबर 2018

जयंती पर पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डा. राजेंद्र को याद किया
Almora

जयंती पर पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डा. राजेंद्र को याद किया

4 दिसंबर 2018

चौखुटिया बीडीसी बैइक में मौजूद पंचायत प्रतिनिधि आदि।
Almora

अधिकारियों के न पहुंचने पर भड़के पंचायत प्रतिनिधि 

30 नवंबर 2018

