
स्वस्थ होने के बाद सभी 27 मरीजों की अस्पताल से छुट्टी

Haldwani Bureau Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 10:16 PM IST

अल्मोड़ा। फूूड प्वाइजनिंग मामले में बागेश्वर के बास्ती गांव से इलाज के लिए अल्मोड़ा बेस अस्पताल पहुंचे सभी मरीजों को मंगलवार को छुट्टी दे दी गई है।
दो मरीजों को सोमवार को ही छुट्टी मिल गई थी। फूड प्वाइजनिंग के कारण बेस अस्पताल में बास्ती गांव के 29 मरीज भर्ती थे। इधर बेस अस्पताल के सीएमएस डॉ. एचएस गड़कोटी ने बताया कि अस्पताल में भर्ती सभी 27 मरीजों की मंगलवार को एक बार फिर जांच हुई और सभी मरीज स्वस्थ मिले, जिसके बाद सभी को छुट्टी दे दी गई है।

