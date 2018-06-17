शहर चुनें

क्राइम ब्रांच की टीम ने किया खुलासा, अंतरराज्यीय गिरोह के छह लुटेरे गिरफ्तार

यूपी अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बागपत Updated Sun, 17 Jun 2018 08:19 PM IST
छह ट्रक लुटेरे गिरफ्तार
छह ट्रक लुटेरे गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
पुलिस व क्राइम ब्रांच बागपत की टीम ने छह अंतरराज्यीय शातिर ट्रक लुटेरों को गिरफ्तार कर ट्रक लूट की घटनाओं का खुलासा किया है। उन्होंने हाइवे पर कई ट्रक लूट की घटनाओं को अंजाम दिया। खेकड़ा में ट्रक चालक की हत्या भी की थी। पुलिस ने उनके कब्जे से लूटे गए ट्रक का इंजन, हाईवा, तमंचा, छूरे व चाकू बरामद किए है। इस मामले में गैंग लीडर समेत चार बदमाश फरार है।  
एसपी जयप्रकाश ने बताया कि वाहन लूट की योजना बना रहे समीर पुत्र युनूस, अंकुश पुत्र धर्मपाल निवासी टटीरी, आदिल पुत्र सलीम पठान, आमिर पुत्र मुरसलीन निवासी मोहल्ला केतीपुरा बागपत, शोएब पुत्र इरशाद निवासी निवाड़ा, रूपक पुत्र विक्रम निवासी अहेड़ा को मोहल्ला केतीपुरा से गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपियों ने बताया कि 21 फरवरी 2018 को सूर्य होटल मवीकलां से ट्रक चोरी किया था। 29 अप्रैल 2018 को दिल्ली-सहारनपुर हाईवे स्थित गुफा मंदिर के पास ट्रक के आगे सेंट्रो कार लगाकर ट्रक लूट लिया था। जिसे फरार गैंग लीडर कोमल ने हरियाणा के राजू को बेच दिया था। 14 मई 2018 को खेकड़ा तहसील के पास ट्रक के आगे सेंट्रो कार लगाकर ट्रक लूट का प्रयास किया था। विरोध करने पर हरियाणा के रबडा गांव निवासी चालकजनमनिवास की चाकू से गोद कर हत्या कर दी थी। इसके अलावा उन्होंने हरियाणा में रेत खान से दो हाईवा लूटे थे। एक हाईवा को हरियाणा के राजू को बेचा, दूसरा हाईवा शाहपुर बेचने के लिए ले जा रहे थे, लेकिन इससे पहले ही मुजफ्फरनगर जनपद की शाहपुर थाना पुलिस ने उसे पकड़ लिया, जो शाहपुर थाने में खड़ा है। इन सभी मामलों में बागपत व खेकड़ा कोतवाली में रिपोर्ट दर्ज है। पुलिस ने उनकी निशानदेही पर लूटे गए ट्रक का इंजन, एक हाईवा, 315 बोर का तमंचा, कारतूस, चार छुरे व एक चाकू बरामद किए हैं जबकि गैंग लीडर कोमल निवासी गौरीपुर, बंटी निवासी पिलाना, जोगेंद्र निवासी शिकारपुर मुजफ्फरनगर व राजू हरियाणा फरार है। पुलिस ने सभी लुटेरों को न्यायालय में पेश किया गया। यहां से उन्हें जेल भेज दिया।  

एसपी ने बताया कि गैंग लीडर कोमल ट्रकों के नंबर बदलकर उन्हें रेत की खान में लगा देता था। उसके कई ट्रक हरियाणा व यूपी में रेत की खान में चल रहे हैं। फरार आरोपियों को भी जल्दी ही पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

एसएमएस से करते थे बातें 
