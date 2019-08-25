शहर चुनें

पहले पति 20 हजार रुपये दे, तब जाऊंगी ससुराल

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 01:21 AM IST
कानपुर देहात। पुलिस लाइन में शनिवार को ऐच्छिक ब्यूरो में आए मामलों में एक दिलचस्प मामला आया। काउंसलरों और पुलिस अफसरों के सामने एक महिला ने कहा कि पहले पति से 20 हजार रुपये दिलाओ, तब ससुराल जाऊंगी। पति ने कहा कि एक फैक्टरी में नौकरी करता हूं, नौ हजार रुपये पगार मिलती है, हर माह 20 हजार कहां से लाकर दूं। काफी देर तक चली तकरार के बाद भी महिला ससुराल जाने को राजी नहीं हुई। तब काउंसलरों और महिला के मायके वालों व पुलिस अफसरों ने उसे समझाया, तो मान गई। महिला पति और बच्चे के साथ ससुराल मुस्कराते हुए ससुराल चली गई।
police
