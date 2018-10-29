शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   बच्चे की तबीयत बिगड़ी, ट्रेन रोककर हुआ इलाज

बच्चे की तबीयत बिगड़ी, ट्रेन रोककर हुआ इलाज

Kanpur Bureau Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 12:23 AM IST
उन्नाव। राप्तीसागर एक्सप्रेस में सफर कर रहे बच्चे की अचानक तबियत बिगड़ गई। परिजनों की शिकायत पर कोच कंडक्टर ने मैसेज कर ट्रेन को उन्नाव स्टेशन पर रुकवाया । जहां नौ मिनट ट्रेन को रोककर रेलवे अस्पताल की टीम ने बच्चे का उपचार किया। हालत में सुधार के बाद ट्रेन रवाना की हुई।
लखनऊ के चारबाग निवासी अनुराग सिंह राप्तीसागर एक्सप्रेस के कोच बी वन की सीट नंबर 49 व 52 पर परिवार के साथ त्रिवेंद्रम जा रहे थे। इस दौरान हरौनी पिपरसंड के बीच अनुराग के पुत्र आदिविक (4) की तबीयत बिगड़ गई। अनुराग ने कोच कंडक्टर से मदद की गुहार लगाई। कोच कंडक्टर ने तत्काल कंट्रोल रूम को मैसेज कर सूचना दी। इस पर स्टेशन अधीक्षक विश्राम ने रेलवे अस्पताल की मेडिकल टीम को आनन फानन स्टेशन पर पहुंचने के निर्देश दिए। शाम 3.29 बजे ट्रेन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो पर पहुंचने के पहले ही मेडिकल टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। मेडिकल टीम बच्चे की बर्थ पर पहुंची और प्राथमिक उपचार दिया। इस दौरान करीब आठ मिनट तक ट्रेन खड़ी रही।प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद ट्रेन 3.37 बजे कानपुर के लिए रवाना हो गई।

