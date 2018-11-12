शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jaunpur ›   खेल से स्वस्थ रहता है मन एवं मस्तिष्क

खेल से स्वस्थ रहता है मन एवं मस्तिष्क

Varanasi Bureau Updated Mon, 12 Nov 2018 12:54 AM IST
जौनपुर। खेल से मन एवं मस्तिष्क दोनों स्वस्थ रहता है। मनुष्य को अपने जीवन में किसी भी एक खेल को अवश्य अपनाना चाहिए। खेलने वाला व्यक्ति हमेशा स्वस्थ रहता है। उक्त बातें समाजवादी पार्टी अल्पसंख्यक सभा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष व मीडिया प्रभारी मो. आजम खान एडवोकेट ने रविवार को खेतासराय के चौकियां बाजार में आयोजित क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का फीता काटकर उद्घाटन करते हुए कहा।
उन्होंने कहा कि सपा सरकार ने हमेशा से ही खेल एवं खिलाड़ियों को बढ़ावा दिया है। आगामी दिनों में पुन: सरकार में आने पर खेल व खिलाड़ियों को और भी बढ़ावा दिया जाएगा।इस दौरान उन्होंने सभी खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त करते हुए उनका उत्साहवर्धन किया। प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन मैच चौकियां एवं भुड़कुड़हा के बीच हुआ। जिसमें चौकियां ने 6 विकेट से भुड़कुड़हा को हराकर मैच जीत लिया। इस वअसर पर मो. असलम, बाबर, मुन्ना खान, हफीज, सब्बू, जमशेद, मतलूब प्रधान, मतलबू मानी, मोअज्जम खान, गुड्डू यादव आदि उपस्थित रहे।

