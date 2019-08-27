शहर चुनें

शराब उधार नहीं देने पर मुनीम को मारी गोली

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 27 Aug 2019 12:18 AM IST
शराब उधार नहीं देने पर मुनीम को मारी गोली
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
रामकोला। सोमवार रात पौने दस बजे साहबगंज स्थित देसी शराब की दुकान के मुनीम को उधार शराब नहीं देने से नाराज एक युवक ने गोली मार दी। गोली मुनीम के सीने में दाईं तरफ लगी। घटना के बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गया। बाद में सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस घायल को सीएचसी रामकोला ले गई।
बड़हरा बाबू के चौहान टोला निवासी 30 वर्षीय अनिल कुशवाहा इलाके के साहबगंज स्थित देसी शराब की दुकान पर मुनीम है । सोमवार की रात साहबगंज का ही रहने वाला एक युवक उधार शराब मांगने लगा। पहले लिए शराब का पैसा चुकता नही करने की वजह से मुनीम ने शराब देने से मना कर दिया। उसी से नाराज युवक ने मुनीम को सीने में गोली मार दी। घटना के बाद आरोपी मौके से भाग गया। एसओ संजय मिश्रा ने बताया कि घायल मुनीम को सीएचसी रामकोला लाया गया जहाँ से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद डॉक्टर ने घायल मुनीम को मेडिकल कालेज रेफर कर दिया ।पीड़ित की तरफ से तहरीर मिली है। मामले में आरोपी के खिलाफ हत्या के प्रयास का केस दर्ज कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
firing munim
