रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिला युवक का शव, हत्या की आशंका

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 12:57 AM IST
रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिला युवक का शव, हत्या की आशंका
पीपीगंज। पीपीगंज की टीचर कालोनी के सामने रेलवे लाइन के किनारे शुक्रवार की सुबह युवक का शव मिला। युवक की हत्या की आशंका जताई जा रही है। शव के पास से पुलिस को नशे के लिए भी इस्तेमाल किया जाने वाला इंजेक्शन और सिरिंज मिला है। पुलिस शव की पहचान की कोशिश में जुटी है। पुलिस के मुताबिक पोस्टमार्टम के बाद ही मौत की वजह सामने आएगी।
युवक के पैर का निचला हिस्सा कट गया था। शरीर कुछ अन्य हिस्सा क्षतविक्षत हो गया था। लोगों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लिया। शव से कुछ ही दूर प्लास्टिक की थैली में भी कई इंजेक्शन मिले। पीपीगंज के थानाध्यक्ष बीबी राजभर ने बताया कि शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है। इंजेक्शन और सीरिंज को जांच के लिए कब्जे में लिया गया है।

death body in pipiganj murder in pipiganj
