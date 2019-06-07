शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur ›   आधार से शिक्षा का आधार बढ़ाने की कवायद

आधार से शिक्षा का आधार बढ़ाने की कवायद

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 09:16 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
50 फीसदी बच्चे भी नहीं जुड़े आधार से
आधार से शिक्षा का आधार बढ़ाने की कवायद
परिषदीय विद्यालयों के विद्यार्थियों की जानकारी आधार कार्ड से जोड़ी जाएगी
बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग चलाएगा अभियान, 31 जुलाई तक देनी होगी जानकारी
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गोरखपुर। परिषदीय विद्यालयों में नामांकन कराने वाले सभी विद्यार्थियों का ब्यौरा अब अनिवार्य रूप से आधार कार्ड से जोड़ा जाएगा। इसके लिए बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग ग्रीष्मावकाश के बाद अभियान चलाएगा। 31 जुलाई तक सभी नामांकित बच्चों की जानकारी आधार कार्ड से जोड़ी जाएगी। इसे लेकर संयुक्त शिक्षा निदेशक ने निर्देश जारी किया है। सरकार की मंशा है कि स्कूल बैग, जूता-मोजा, कॉपी-किताब, स्वेटर, ड्रेस सरीखी बुनियादी सुविधाओं की निगरानी के साथ ही स्कूलों में होने वाले फर्जी नामांकन पर रोक लगाई जाएगी। पूर्व में सरकार ने इसे लागू करने के निर्देश दिया था, मगर उदासीनता के चलते अब तक जिले के 50 फीसदी बच्चों की जानकारी भी आधार से जोड़ी नहीं जा सकी है। सत्र 2019-20 में सरकार ने 100 फीसदी करने का लक्ष्य बनाया है। इसी कड़ी में सभी मुख्यालयों को निर्देश जारी कर आधार कार्ड को अनिवार्य रूप से जोड़ने की बात कही है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

हत्यारों को भीड़ ने पकड़ा
Gorakhpur

प्रेमी संग बहू ने मिलकर ससुर को मार डाला, भीड़ ने गमछे से हाथ-पैर बांध की पिटाई

विशुनपुरा क्षेत्र के ठाढीभार गांव में गुरुवार की रात आपत्तिजनक हाल में देख कर पकड़ने की कोशिश के दौरान बहू ने प्रेमी के साथ मिलकर ससुर को धक्का दे दिया और गिरकर चोट लगने की वजह से ससुर की मौत हो गई।

7 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
मृतक का फाइल फोटो व विलाप करते परिजन
Gorakhpur

पारिवारिक झगड़े में दो भाइयों में जमकर हुई मारपीट, बड़े भाई की मौत 

7 जून 2019

ट्रेन (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

ट्रेन में बेवजह चेन पुलिंग करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, चरित्र पर लगेगा ‘दाग’ 

6 जून 2019

मंदिर की सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस सहयोग कर रही।
Gorakhpur

केंद्रीय बल के हवाले हो सकती है गोरखनाथ मंदिर की सुरक्षा

7 जून 2019

पति गायब, थाने पहुंची पत्नी को पुलिस ने खदेड़ा
Gorakhpur

पति गायब, थाने पहुंची पत्नी को पुलिस ने खदेड़ा

7 जून 2019

ग्रामीणों से पूछताछ करते पुलिसकर्मी
Gorakhpur

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में दो युवकों की मौत, एक का शव गांव के बाहर पेट से लटका मिला

6 जून 2019

सिकरीगंज इलाके के चार घरों में चोरी
Gorakhpur

सिकरीगंज इलाके के चार घरों में चोरी

7 जून 2019

मुठभेड़ में वन तस्कर शेषमणि गिरफ्तार
Gorakhpur

मुठभेड़ में वन तस्कर शेषमणि गिरफ्तार

7 जून 2019

सर जाने दीजिए न, साल बर्बाद हो जाएगा
Gorakhpur

सर जाने दीजिए न, साल बर्बाद हो जाएगा

6 जून 2019

इसी महीने से शुरू होगी सातवीं आर्थिक गणना
Gorakhpur

इसी महीने से शुरू होगी सातवीं आर्थिक गणना

7 जून 2019

