Faizabad ›   हनुमानगढ़ी के गद्दीनशीन महंत अस्वस्थ, लखनऊ भर्ती

हनुमानगढ़ी के गद्दीनशीन महंत अस्वस्थ, लखनऊ भर्ती

Lucknow Bureau Updated Thu, 21 Jun 2018 12:16 AM IST
हनुमानगढ़ी के गद्दीनशीन महंत अस्वस्थ, लखनऊ में भर्ती
अयोध्या। हनुमानगढ़ी के गद्दीनशीन महंत रमेश दास अस्वस्थ होने के कारण केजीएमयू लखनऊ में इलाज के लिए भेजे गए हैं। वे लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे, खून की कमी के कारण मंगलवार को उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई। बुधवार को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उन्हें हनुमानगढ़ी की परंपरा के अनुसार पंचों की अनुमति के बाद केजीएमयू लखनऊ इलाज के लिए भेजा गया है।
