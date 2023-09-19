थोड़ा बचकर कहीं आप तो नहीं करते प्रैंक? वीडियो में देखें कैसे लड़की को प्रैंक पड़ा भारी

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
आजकल लोग मोबाइल पर कई तरह के वीडियो देखते हैं, इनमें कॉमेडी वीडियो खासतौर पर लोगों को खूब पसंद आते हैं। इसके अलावा लोग प्रैंक वीडियो भी खूब देखते हैं, जिनमें कोई लड़का या लड़की कुछ ऐसी चीजें करते हुए नजर आते हैं जो आपको खूब हंसी दिलवा देती है, और कई वीडियो को देखकर तो लोग हंस-हंसकर लोटपोट तक हो जाते हैं। पर कई वीडियो ऐसे भी होते हैं जिन्हें देखकर आप कोई न कोई सीख भी लेते होंगे? इन दिनों ऐसा ही एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है और इस वीडियो को लोगों द्वारा खूब पसंद भी किया जा रहा है....
The incident took place in Connaught Place, Delhi where there was a confrontation between a boy from Bijnor and a Delhi girl who hit each other and spilled the drink of the lady - this is how she overreacted and got a good taste of equality— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 16, 2023
The girl along with her team were… pic.twitter.com/eafaxcpvL6
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed