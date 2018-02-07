अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   The first phone with a diamond screen is on the way

आ रहा है दुनिया का पहला डायमंड स्क्रीन वाला स्मार्टफोन, कभी नहीं टूटेगा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:39 AM IST
The first phone with a diamond screen is on the way
first phone with a diamond screen - फोटो : cnet
अगर आप भी स्मार्टफोन की स्क्रीन के टूटने से परेशान हैं या फिर आपको हमेशा इसका डर बना रहता है तो आपकी इस समस्या का समाधान जल्द ही होने वाला है और आपको साल 2018 के खत्म होने का इंतजार करना होगा। अभी तक तो तमाम तरह ही स्क्रीन मार्केट में हैं जिनमें गोरिल्ला ग्लास, शैटरप्रूप कोटिंग और सफायर क्रिस्टल शामिल हैं लेकिन अब एक कंपनी दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन स्क्रीन हीरे (डायमंड) से तैयार कर रही है।

इस खास स्क्रीन को डायमंड ग्लास को नैनोक्रिस्टल पैटर्न पर रैंडमली अरेंज किया जाएगा। इस पैटर्न का फायदा यह होगा कि इसके टूटने और डैमेज होने का खतरा नहीं होगा। इस स्क्रीन को Akhan नाम की कंपनी तैयार कर रही है। कंपनी ने एक बयान में बताया है कि गोरिल्ला ग्लास प्रोटेक्शन की जगह साल 2019 में आने वाले स्मार्टफोन में इस डायमंड स्क्रीन का इस्तेमाल होगा।

हालांकि कंपनी ने उन पार्टनर्स कंपनियों के नाम का खुलासा नहीं किया है जिनके स्मार्टफोन के लिए वह स्क्रीन तैयार कर रही है। वहीं फोन निर्माता कंपनियां भी इस पर काम कर रही हैं कि डायमंड स्क्रीन से कितनी रौशनी रिफ्लेक्ट होकर यूजर्स के पास पहुंचेंगी। कंपनी ने एक अंग्रेजी वेबसाइट को बताया कि फिलहाल स्मार्टफोन और टैबलेट के लिए स्क्रीन पर काम चल रहा है। इसके सफल होने पर फिटनेस बैंड में इसका इस्तेमाल होगा।
