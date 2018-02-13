अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Mobile Apps ›   WhatsApp updates for iPhone, Gets Voice to Video Call Switch

iPhone के लिए WhatsApp का अपडेट, एक साथ कर सकेंगे वीडियो-वॉयस कॉल

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 12:50 PM IST
WhatsApp updates for iPhone, Gets Voice to Video Call Switch
WhatsApp for iPhone
WhatsApp ने सोमवार को iPhone यूजर्स के लिए एक नया वर्जन जारी किया है। नए अपडेट के बाद आईफोन यूजर्स वीडियो कॉल्स से वॉयस कॉल और वॉयस कॉल्स से वीडियो कॉल्स में एक टैप से स्विच कर सकेंगे। वहीं कॉलिंग के बीच में भी मैसेज पढ़ा जा सकेगा।

व्हाट्सऐप का 2.18.22 वर्जन एप्पल के ऐप स्टोर पर लिस्ट हो गया है, हालांकि यह अपडेट फिलहाल सभी यूजर्स को नहीं मिल रहा है। बता दें कि इस अपडेट से पहले यूजर्स को वीडियो कॉल करने के लिए वॉयस कॉल को डिस्कनेक्ट करना होता था, लेकिन अब एक नए बटन के जरिए आसानी से कॉल्स के बीच स्विच किया जा सकेगा।

RELATED

वहीं नए अपडेट में ग्रुप चैट के लिए भी एक बटन आया है। इसका फायदा यह होगा कि आप किसी भी वक्त अपने पढ़े हुए मैसेज तक पहुंच जाएंगे, ऐसे में स्क्रॉल करने में आपका समय बर्बाद नहीं होगा।
whatsapp whatsapp update iphone

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

akshay kumar not doing verghese kurien biopic confirmed
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' के करोड़ों कमाने के बावजूद अक्षय ने की बायोपिक से तौबा, नहीं बनेंगे 'मिल्कमैन'

13 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat become the most successful period drama film in Bollywood
Bollywood

18 दिन बाद 'पद्मावत के नाम दर्ज हुआ नया रिकॉर्ड, भंसाली इससे अभी तक हैं अनजान

13 फरवरी 2018

kriti sanon leaves for chandigarh to shoot for Arjun Patiala with Diljit dosanjh
Bollywood

लिफ्ट में फंसने के बाद 'वैलेंटाइन डे' मनाने अब कहां जा रहीं हैं कृति सेनन ?

13 फरवरी 2018

vinod mehra son rohan mehra started his carrer with nikhil adwani film baazaar
Bollywood

कुछ दिनों में ही इस फील्ड पर राज करेगा विनोद मेहरा का बेटा, पिता जिंदा तो गर्व से सीना होता चौड़ा

13 फरवरी 2018

sholay director ramesh sippy first raj kapoor award
Bollywood

रमेश सिप्पी को पहला 'राज कपूर पुरस्कार', कभी 'शोले' बनाने के लिए नहीं थे पैसे

13 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh shares his feelings on working with Anushka sharma and Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने एक साथ क्यों लिया अनुष्का और दीपिका का नाम ? किस बात का दिया क्रेडिट ?

13 फरवरी 2018

Anurag Kashyap first time speaks about his relationship with Shubhra Shetty
Bollywood

3 साल बाद अपने रिश्ते पर खुलकर बोले अनुराग कश्यप, 22 साल छोटी लड़की से है अफेयर

13 फरवरी 2018

Everyone amazed after newly wed bride delivery after a wedding kiss
World of Wonders

'वेडिंग किस' करते ही दुल्हन ने जना बच्चा, देखकर सब रह गए हैरान

13 फरवरी 2018

Kiss Day 2018 Weird Facts About Kissing
Weird Stories

इस दिन भूलकर भी न करना पत्नी को KISS, चुकाना पड़ सकता है भारी जुर्माना

13 फरवरी 2018

Bobby Deol not making comeback with Race 3, to be seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana phir se with salman
Bollywood

'रेस 3' से कमबैक नहीं कर रहे बॉबी देओल, सलमान खान के साथ पहले दिखेंगे इस फिल्म में

13 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Telangana Liquor Price App launched, Consumers can complaints against liquor traders about MRP
Mobile Apps

यह मोबाइल ऐप बताएगा शराब की असली कीमत, दुकानदारों की मनमानी बंद

इस ऐप में 880 प्रकार के शराब की कीमतें होंगे जो कि राज्य में उपलब्ध हैं और इस ऐप का नाम Telangana Liquor Price है जिसे आप गूगल प्ले-स्टोर से फ्री में डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इस ऐप में आपको सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली 25 सराब की लिस्ट भी होगी।

12 फरवरी 2018

WhatsApp UPI payment feature is now available to select beta users
Mobile Apps

इंतजार खत्म, WhatsApp में आ गया पेमेंट फीचर लेकिन सिर्फ कुछ ही यूजर्स के लिए

8 फरवरी 2018

MobiKwik become the first Mobile wallet to sale Jio Phone
Mobile Apps

Jio Phone बेचने वाला पहला मोबाइल वॉलेट बना MobiKwik

10 फरवरी 2018

Google Motion Stills App Updates, AR Stickers to All Android Smartphones
Mobile Apps

गूगल Motion Stills ऐप हुआ अपडेट, अब सभी एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स ले सकेंगे AR स्टीकर का मजा

8 फरवरी 2018

Google Search update, Now You Book Flights and Hotels Directly results
Mobile Apps

अब गूगल सर्च से ही बुक कर सकेंगे फ्लाइट और होटल, ऐसे यूज करें नया फीचर

8 फरवरी 2018

Google Removed 60 Gaming Apps from Play Store With Pop-Up Porn Malware
Mobile Apps

गूगल ने वायरस वाले इन 60 गेमिंग ऐप को प्ले-स्टोर से हटाया

15 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp is not working Mostly in Xiaomi users in India
Mobile Apps

कई लोगों के फोन में बंद हो गया Whatsapp, सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हुए Xiaomi यूजर्स

14 जनवरी 2018

UAE launched app for Indians seeking for visas
Mobile Apps

UAE ने भारतीयों के लिए लॉन्च किया खास ऐप, VISA मिलने में नहीं होगी परेशानी

23 जनवरी 2018

Google Launched Universal Payment App Google Pay
Mobile Apps

Google ने लॉन्च किया नया पेमेंट ऐप, Tez में भी मिलेगा सपोर्ट

9 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp is testing a demote feature for groups chat on iOS and Android
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp ग्रुप का एडमिन होगा हिटलर, आ रहा है यह खास फीचर

13 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

अब अपने एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन में कीजिए फोटो एडिटिंग इन 5 जबरदस्त ऐप्स के जरिए

गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर आपको ढेर सारी फोटो एडिटिंग ऐप मिल जाएंगी।

17 जनवरी 2018

BlackBerry and Windows platforms will not support Whatsapp from 1st January special story 1:21

1 जनवरी से नहीं चला पाएंगे व्हॉट्सऐप, अगर आपके पास हैं ये फोन..

26 दिसंबर 2017

Google App Files Go will help to have free space in Android phone special story 1:59

आपके स्मार्टफोन में कम स्टोरेज की समस्या ऐसे हो जाएगी खत्म

11 दिसंबर 2017

mobile apps are dangerous for national security, intelligence agencies send advisory special stories 2:20

खुफिया एजेंसियों ने जारी की सूची, सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा ये मोबाइल एप्स, वीडियो

2 दिसंबर 2017

Smartphone users should have these important utility apps in their phones 2:42

स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स के लिए फोन में ये यूटिलिटी Apps रखना है बेहद जरूरी

10 अक्टूबर 2017

Recommended

WhatsApp has submitted a new update for WhatsApp Web will support voice calls
Social Network

अब कंप्यूटर से भी कर सकेंगे WhatsApp पर वीडियो और वॉयस कॉलिंग

10 फरवरी 2018

WhatsApp UPI payment feature is now available to select beta users
Mobile Apps

इंतजार खत्म, WhatsApp में आ गया पेमेंट फीचर लेकिन सिर्फ कुछ ही यूजर्स के लिए

8 फरवरी 2018

update for Google Pixel 2, shoot brighter and clearer photos in Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat
Gadgets

गूगल Pixel 2 के लिए आया अपडेट, अब थर्ड पार्टी ऐप से क्लिक कर सकेंगे शानदार फोटो

6 फरवरी 2018

Social worker sent to whatsapp porn video
Hathras

समाज सेविका को व्हाट्सएप पर भेजी अश्लील वीडियो

4 फरवरी 2018

WhatsApp Has 1.5 Billion Monthly Active Users, Says Mark Zuckerberg
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp के मंथली एक्टिव यूजर्स की संख्या 1.5 अरब के पार

1 फरवरी 2018

WhatsApp testing Stickers for beta and more
Social Network

WhatsApp में आने वाले हैं ये शानदार स्टीकर्स, ग्रुप के लिए भी आ रहा है यह फीचर

29 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.