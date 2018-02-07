अपना शहर चुनें

WhatsApp में आ रहा है अबतक का सबसे शानदार फीचर, ऐसे करेगा काम

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 09:56 AM IST
WhatsApp testing group video calls on Android, Here how it work
whatsapp
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा मसैजिंग ऐप WhatsApp एक और शानदार फीचर ला रहा है। फेसबुक के स्वामित्व वाला व्हाट्सऐप जल्द ही अपने 1.5 मिलियन से ज्यादा एक्टिव यूजर्स के लिए ग्रुप वीडियो कॉलिंग फीचर ला रहा है। हालांकि ऐसा नहीं है कि ग्रुप वीडियो कॉल का फीचर देने वाला व्हाट्सऐप पहला ऐप है। वीडियो कॉलिंद ऐप इमो में पहले से ही ग्रुप वीडियो कॉलिंग का फीचर है।

ग्रुप वीडियो कॉल में एक साथ बात कर सकेंगे 3 लोग
whatsapp whatsapp update video calls

