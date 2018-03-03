शहर चुनें

WhatsApp पर मैसेज भेज दीजिए, घूम-फिरकर आइए और फिर डिलीट कर दीजिए, किसी को पता नहीं चलेगा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 12:46 PM IST
WhatsApp Increase Deadline to Delete Messages Until 68 Minutes for Android Users
whatsapp
WhatsApp ने अपने बीटा यूजर्स के लिए एक और अपडेट जारी किया है। व्हाट्सऐप के 2.18.69 वर्जन के यूजर्स को अब मैसेज भेजने के 68 मिनट बाद भी मैसेज को डिलीट कर सकेंगे। बता दें कि कंपनी ने हाल ही में Delete for Everyone फीचर जारी की ही है। अभी तक मैसेज डिलीट फॉर एवरीवन के लिए 420 मिनट यानी 7 मिनट था जिसे अब 68 मिनट कर दिया गया है।
इसकी जानकारी व्हाट्सऐप ट्रैकर WABetaInfo ने अपने ब्लॉग के जरिए दी है। ब्लॉग में दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक नया अपडेट केवल एंड्रॉयड के बीटा यूजर्स के लिए ही जारी हुआ है, iOS यूजर्स को अभी इंतजार करना होगा। डिलीट फॉर एवरीवन फीचर का मतलब है कि मैसेज भेजने के कुछ देर बाद आप उसे खुद के लिए और जिसके पासे भेजा है उसके लिए भी डिलीट कर सकते हैं। इसमें डिलीट फॉर मी और डिलीट फॉर एवरीवन का ऑप्शन मिलता है।
 



इसके अलावा व्हाट्सऐप के बीटा वर्जन पर स्टीकर और इमोजी को भी अपडेट किया गया है। इस बार इमोजी को मोडिफाय किया गया है और कुछ नए स्टीकर्स भी आए हैं। हालांकि आम यूजर्स को इसके लिए अभी और इंतजार करना होगा, क्योंकि इन दोनों फीचर्स की टेस्टिंग फिलहाल बीटा वर्जन पर हो रही है।

