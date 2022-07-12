WhatsApp Alert: व्हाट्सएप ने लाखों यूजर्स को दी बड़ी चेतावनी, एप के प्रमुख ने ट्वीट करके चेताया

मेटा के स्वामित्व वाला इंस्टैंट मैसेजिंग एप व्हाट्सएप (WhatsApp) इस वक्त दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा मल्टीमीडिया मैसेजिंग एप है, लेकिन इसके साथ खतरे भी उतने ही हैं, क्योंकि इस दुनिया में जो चीजें जितनी लोकप्रिय होती है, उनका नकली वर्जन भी उतना ही लॉन्च होता है। अब व्हाट्सएप के प्रमुख ने खुद WhatsApp को लेकर चेतावनी जारी की है और यह चेतावनी बहुत ही डराने वाली है। ऐसे में आपको इसे गंभीरता से लेनी चाहिए।
Reminder to @WhatsApp users that downloading a fake or modified version of WhatsApp is never a good idea. These apps sound harmless but they may work around WhatsApp privacy and security guarantees. A thread:— Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 11, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.