मेरा शहर

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Technology ›   Mobile Apps ›   WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users

WhatsApp Alert: व्हाट्सएप ने लाखों यूजर्स को दी बड़ी चेतावनी, एप के प्रमुख ने ट्वीट करके चेताया

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Tue, 12 Jul 2022 08:45 PM IST
सार

गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर एक ऐसे ही एप की पहचान हुई है जिसे HeyMods नाम के डेवलपर ने डेवलप किया है और इस एप का नाम Hey WhatsApp है। 

Hey WhatsApp
Hey WhatsApp - फोटो : Hey WhatsApp
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

मेटा के स्वामित्व वाला इंस्टैंट मैसेजिंग एप व्हाट्सएप (WhatsApp) इस वक्त दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा मल्टीमीडिया मैसेजिंग एप है, लेकिन इसके साथ खतरे भी उतने ही हैं, क्योंकि इस दुनिया में जो चीजें जितनी लोकप्रिय होती है, उनका नकली वर्जन भी उतना ही लॉन्च होता है। अब व्हाट्सएप के प्रमुख ने खुद WhatsApp को लेकर चेतावनी जारी की है और यह चेतावनी बहुत ही डराने वाली है। ऐसे में आपको इसे गंभीरता से लेनी चाहिए।

WhatsApp के प्रमुख ने क्या कहा?

WhatsApp के सीईओ विल कैथकार्ट (Will Cathcart) ने खुद ही यूजर्स को चेतावनी दी है। उन्होंने लगातार कई सारे ट्वीट किए हैं जिनमें उन्होंने कहा है कि व्हाट्सएप सबसे लोकप्रिय इंस्टैंट मैसेजिंग मोबाइल एप है जिसके यूजर्स की संख्या करीब दो अरब है। व्हाट्सएप स्कैमर्स के निशाने पर भी हमेशा रहता है। वे इसके यूजर्स को धोखा देने के लिए तरह-तरह के हथकंडे अपनाते हैं। 

हाल ही में हमारे सिक्योरिटी रिसर्चर ने ऐसे कई सारे संदिग्ध एप्स की पहचान की है जो व्हाट्सएप की तरह ही सर्विस देने का दावा करते हैं और कई एप्स तो व्हाट्सएप के नाम से भी मिलते-जुलते नाम वाले हैं। गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर एक ऐसे ही एप की पहचान हुई है जिसे HeyMods नाम के डेवलपर ने डेवलप किया है और इस एप का नाम Hey WhatsApp है। 



हे व्हाट्सएप एप को लेकर बेहतर और नए फीचर का दावा किया जा रहा है, जबकि वास्तव में यह स्कैम का एक नया तरीका है। यह एप लोगों की निजी जानकारी चोरी करता है। विल कैथकार्ट ने कहा है कि वे गूगल से इस संबंध में बात कर रहे हैं, हालांकि अब यह एप गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर नहीं है लेकिन यूजर्स थर्ड पार्टी स्टोर से इसे अभी भी डाउनलोड कर रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2021-22 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue