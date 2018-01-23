Download App
WhatsApp बिजनेस ऐप भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें सारे फीचर्स

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 12:22 PM IST
WhatsApp Business app launched in India, Know all features
WhatsApp Business
WhatsApp का बिजनेस ऐप आखिरकार भारत में लॉन्च हो गया है। इससे पहले इस ऐप को इंडोनेशिया, इटली, मैक्सिको, ब्रिटेन और अमेरिका में पिछले शुक्रवार को लॉन्च हुआ था। ऐप को गूगल प्ले-स्टोर से फ्री में डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है। इस ऐप को खासकर छोटो करोबारियों के लिए पेश किया गया है। इस ऐप की मदद से व्यापारी सीधे तौर पर अपने ग्राहकों से जुड़ सकेंगे।
व्हाट्सऐप बिजनेस ऐप के फीचर्स
whatsapp whatsapp business whatsapp business app

