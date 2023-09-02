WhatsApp Update: जल्द ही बदलने वाला है व्हाट्सएप का लुक, जानें क्या होगा खास

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
मेटा के स्वामित्व वाले मैसेजिंग एप WhatsApp में जल्द ही बड़े बदलाव देखने को मिलेंगे। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक WhatsApp का यूजर इंटरफेस और टॉप एप बार में बड़ा बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा। नई डिजाइन के रिलीज होने के बाद टॉप बार व्हाइट कलर में दिखेगा।
Some users were curious about how this interface would appear in dark mode. I didn't post it because I think the light theme highlights the changes better.— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 31, 2023
This is the screenshot of the dark interface, and it will be available in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android! https://t.co/z8KjN0HtlR pic.twitter.com/9xFZiBqujS
