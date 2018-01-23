Download App
UAE ने भारतीयों के लिए लॉन्च किया खास ऐप, VISA मिलने में नहीं होगी परेशानी

Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 10:18 AM IST
UAE launched app for Indians seeking for visas
UAE MOFAIC
यूनाइटेड अरब अमीरात ने भारत के लोगों के लिए एक स्मार्टफोन ऐप लॉन्च किया है। इस ऐप का उद्देश्य वीजा प्रक्रिया को सरल बनाना और यूएई जाने वाले भारतीयों को वीजा के लिए होने वाली परेशानियों से बचाना है। यह ऐप फिलहाल अंग्रेजी और हिन्दी में एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध है। इस जल्द ही मलयालम में भी पेश किया जाएगा, क्योंकि केरल से भारी संख्या में लोग वीजा के लिए अप्लाई करते हैं।

यूएई के एंबेसडर अहमद एआई बन्ना ने कहा, 'इस ऐप के जरिए कई सारी वे प्रक्रियाएं फोन से ही पूरी की जा सकेंगी जो पहले UAE में होती थीं। यह ऐप वीजा के लिए आवेदन करने की प्रक्रिया को सरल बनाएगा।'

इस ऐप को आप गूगल प्ले-स्टोर और एप्पल ऐस स्टोर से UAE MOFAIC से सर्च करके डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इसमें वीजा के लिए गाइडलाइंस और यात्रा के लिए भी डायरेक्शन भी दिए गए हैं। इसमें मेडिकल चेकअप की प्रक्रिया आदि के बार में बताएगा।

बता दें कि भारत में UAE के तीन वीजा सेंटर्स नई दिल्ली, मुंबई और तिरुवनंनतपुरम में हैं। इनमें से केवल दिल्ली सेंटर से पिछले साल करीब 50 हजार वीजा जारी किए गए थे, वहीं पिछले साले यूएई जाने वाले भारतीयों की कुल संख्या 1.6 मिलियन यानी 16 लाख थी।
