यह मोबाइल ऐप बताएगा शराब की असली कीमत, दुकानदारों की मनमानी बंद

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 11:12 AM IST
Telangana Liquor Price App launched, Consumers can complaints against liquor traders about MRP
Telangana Liquor Price App
अगर आपको भी लगता है कि आपके पास का दुकानदार शराब की ज्यादा कीमत आपसे वसूल रहा है तो यह खबर आपके काम की है। हैदराबाद की आबकारी विभाग ने शनिवार को एक मोबाइल ऐप लॉन्च किया है जिसकी मदद से आप पूरे राज्य में शराब की कीमत का पता लगा सकते हैं। साथ ही ज्यादा कीमत वसूले जाने पर शिकायत भी कर सकेंगे। हालांकि यह ऐप केवल तेलंगाना राज्य के लिए ही है।

इस ऐप में 880 प्रकार के शराब की कीमतें होंगी जो कि राज्य में उपलब्ध हैं और इस ऐप का नाम Telangana Liquor Price है जिसे आप गूगल प्ले-स्टोर से फ्री में डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इस ऐप में आपको सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली 25 शराब की लिस्ट भी होगी। साथ ही जिलेवार टॉप 5 बीयर की लिस्ट भी मिलेगी।

वहीं विभाग ने शराब की दुकान पर कम-से-कम दो CCTV कैमरे को अनिवार्य किया है। ये कैमरे सीधे तौर पर हैदराबाद के आबकारी विभाग के सेंट्रल रूम से लिंक होंगे। यूजर्स ऐप के जरिए शिकायत कर सकेंगे कि फलां दुकान पर ज्यादा कीमतें वसूली जा रही हैं।

शिकायतें दुकान के बाहर शराब पीने, मिलावट, देर रात तक खुली रहने वाली दुकानें और पुराने स्टॉक के बेचे जाने के संबंध में की जा सकेंगी। इसके अलावा ग्राहक व्हाट्सऐप के जरिए और फोन पर भी शिकायत दर्ज करा सकेंगे। व्हाट्सऐप के लिए 7989111222 और फोन के लिए टॉल फ्री 1800-4252523 नंबर जारी किए गए हैं।
