Hindi News ›   Technology ›   Mobile Apps ›   Snapchat My AI Chatbot features Rolls Out Globally know how to use

Snapchat: अब स्नैपचैट पर भी मिलेगा AI का मजा, अपनी पसंद से बना सकेंगे फोटो, आया कमाल का फीचर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: विशाल मैथिल Updated Thu, 20 Apr 2023 01:24 PM IST
सार

Snapchat की एनुअल पार्टनर समिट में कंपनी ने इस एआई चैटबॉट का एलान किया है। बता दें कि इस एआई सर्विस (My AI Chatbot) को पहले एक्सपेरिमेंटल चैटबॉट फीचर के रूप में पेश किया गया था।

Snapchat My AI Chatbot features Rolls Out Globally know how to use
Snapchat My AI - फोटो : Snapchat
विस्तार

सोशल मीडिया फर्म स्नैपचैट (Snapchat) ने अपना आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस पर आधारित चैटबॉट माय एआई ( My AI) को लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्नैपचैट की पैरेंट कंपनी स्नैप इंक ने कहा कि एआई बेस्ड चैटबॉट की मदद से यूजर्स एआई से बनी इमेज से मैसेज का रिप्लाई कर पाएंगे। स्नैप की एनुअल पार्टनर समिट में कंपनी ने इस एआई चैटबॉट का एलान किया है। बता दें कि इस एआई सर्विस को पहले एक्सपेरिमेंटल चैटबॉट फीचर के रूप में पेश किया गया था।

क्या है My AI?

स्नैपचैट का नया माय एआई एक चैटबॉट है, जो केवल लिखकर जवाब तैयार कर सकता है। सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं यूजर्स इसकी मदद से लिखकर फोटो भी बना सकते हैं। यूजर्स इसके साथ कविता भी लिख सकते हैं। बता दें कि चैटबॉट को सबसे पहले स्नैपचैट प्लस यूजर्स के लिए पेश किया गया है। 

नया कॉलिंग लेंस 

वर्चुअल समिट में, स्नैप ने नए कॉलिंग लेंस की घोषणा की जो यूजर्स को बिना किसी ग्रिड के वीडियो कॉल के दौरान एक फ्रेम में एक साथ दिखाई देते हैं। स्टोरीज को दो नए विकल्प मिल रहे हैं- आफ्टर डार्क और कम्युनिटीज। आफ्टर डार्क का उपयोग देर रात के इवेंट को पोस्ट करने के लिए किया जा सकता है, जबकि  कम्युनिटीज फीचर यूजर्स को क्लासमेट्स के साथ अपने विचार शेयर करने की सुविधा देता है। 

कंपनी ने ट्विटर पर की घोषणा

स्नैपचैट ने ट्विटर पर घोषणा करते हुए कहा,"My AI को नमस्ते कहें, आपकी चैट के टॉप पर स्थित हमारा नया चैटबॉट। पनीर से प्यार करने वाली अपनी बेस्टी के लिए एक गीत लिखें, सबसे अच्छा IYKYK रेस्तरां खोजें, या सही नुस्खा खोजने के लिए इसे अपने बगीचे की एक तस्वीर स्नैप करें। अब सभी स्नैपचैटर्स के लिए निःशुल्क उपलब्ध है।"

स्नैपचैट प्लस यूजर्स कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल

एक आधिकारिक ब्लॉग पोस्ट में सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म स्नैप ने कहा कि हम अपने एआई चैटबॉट माय आई को रोल आउट कर रहे हैं, जो OpenAI की GPT तकनीक के लेटेस्ट वर्जन पर काम करता है। अभी के लिए स्नैपचैट प्लस पर सब्सक्राइब किए गए यूजर्स तक सीमित रहेगा।" हालांकि, यह आने वाले महीनों में स्नैपचैट के सभी यूजर्स के लिए रोल आउट हो सकता है।
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

