Snapchat: अब स्नैपचैट पर भी मिलेगा AI का मजा, अपनी पसंद से बना सकेंगे फोटो, आया कमाल का फीचर

सोशल मीडिया फर्म स्नैपचैट (Snapchat) ने अपना आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस पर आधारित चैटबॉट माय एआई ( My AI) को लॉन्च कर दिया है। स्नैपचैट की पैरेंट कंपनी स्नैप इंक ने कहा कि एआई बेस्ड चैटबॉट की मदद से यूजर्स एआई से बनी इमेज से मैसेज का रिप्लाई कर पाएंगे। स्नैप की एनुअल पार्टनर समिट में कंपनी ने इस एआई चैटबॉट का एलान किया है। बता दें कि इस एआई सर्विस को पहले एक्सपेरिमेंटल चैटबॉट फीचर के रूप में पेश किया गया था।
Say hi to My AI, our new chatbot located at the top of your chat. Write a song for your bestie who loves cheese, find the best IYKYK restaurant, or Snap it a photo of your garden to find the perfect recipe. Now free for all Snapchatters. #SnapPartnerSummit pic.twitter.com/U2KdozuWQz— Snapchat (@Snapchat) April 19, 2023
