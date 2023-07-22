ChatGPT App: आखिरकार ChatGPT का एंड्रॉयड एप हुआ लॉन्च, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड और इस्तेमाल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
OpenAI ने ChatGPT को पिछले साल लॉन्च किया था। ChatGPT एक एआई टूल है जिसकी मदद से तमाम तरह के सवालों के जवाब प्राप्त किए जा सकते हैं। ChatGPT का इस्तेमाल अभी तक आईफोन और वेब वर्जन पर हो रहा था लेकिन अब ChatGPT का एंड्रॉयड एप भी लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। करीब एक साल कंपनी ने ChatGPT का एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल एप लॉन्च किया है।
Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today: https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 21, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.
Next Article
Followed