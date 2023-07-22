Notifications

ChatGPT App: आखिरकार ChatGPT का एंड्रॉयड एप हुआ लॉन्च, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड और इस्तेमाल

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Sat, 22 Jul 2023 11:55 AM IST
सार

ChatGPT Android App OpenAI : ChatGPT का एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस एप लॉन्च हो गया है लेकिन इसके प्रतिद्वंदी एआई चैटटूल Google Bard का कोई एप उपलब्ध नहीं है, हालांकि Microsoft Bing का एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस लॉन्च हो चुका है। बता दें कि एपल भी अपने एआई चैटटूल AppleGPT को अगले साल तक लॉन्च करेगा।

OpenAI announces ChatGPT Android App Know Pre Order Process and Rolling Out Date Full Details in Hindi
ChatGPT APP - फोटो : PLAY STORE

विस्तार
OpenAI ने ChatGPT को पिछले साल लॉन्च किया था। ChatGPT एक एआई टूल है जिसकी मदद से तमाम तरह के सवालों के जवाब प्राप्त किए जा सकते हैं। ChatGPT का इस्तेमाल अभी तक आईफोन और वेब वर्जन पर हो रहा था लेकिन अब ChatGPT का एंड्रॉयड एप भी लॉन्च कर दिया गया है। करीब एक साल कंपनी ने ChatGPT का एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल एप लॉन्च किया है।

ChatGPT का एंड्रॉयड एप ऐसे करें डाउनलोड और इस्तेमाल

ChatGPT का एंड्रॉयड एप लॉन्च हो गया है। इसकी जानकारी कंपनी ने ट्वीट करके दी है, हालांकि एप को फिलहाल आप डाउनलोड तो कर सकते हैं लेकिन इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकते हैं। एप को अगले सप्ताह से रोलआउट किया जा सकेगा। प्ले-स्टोर पर ChatGPT के एप के साथ ‘Register’ का ऑप्शन दिखने लगा है।
 

गूगल बार्ड का नहीं है मोबाइल एप?

ChatGPT का एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस एप लॉन्च हो गया है लेकिन इसके प्रतिद्वंदी एआई चैटटूल Google Bard का कोई एप उपलब्ध नहीं है, हालांकि Microsoft Bing का एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस लॉन्च हो चुका है। बता दें कि एपल भी अपने एआई चैटटूल AppleGPT को अगले साल तक लॉन्च करेगा।
