MobiKwik become the first Mobile wallet to sale Jio Phone

Jio Phone बेचने वाला पहला मोबाइल वॉलेट बना MobiKwik

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 04:42 PM IST
MobiKwik become the first Mobile wallet to sale Jio Phone
mobiKwik jio phone
वैसे तो भारत में कई सारे मोबाइल वॉलेट अपनी सेवाएं दे रहे हैं लेकिन अभी तक कोई ऐसा वॉलेट नहीं था जिसके जरिए किसी फोन की हो रही हो। वहीं अब MobiKwik देश का पहला ऐसा मोबाइल वॉलेट हो गया है जहां से आप जियो फोन खरीद सकते हैं।

मोबिक्विक के बिजनेस हेड बिक्रम सिंह ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए कहा, 'हमें यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि हम पहला ऐसा मोबाइल वॉलेट बन गए हैं जहां से आप जियो फोन खरीद सकते हैं। आप ऐप के जरिए आसानी से फोन बुक कर सकते हैं। इसके साथ आपको कई ऑफर्स भी मिलेंगे।' मोबिक्विक से जियो फोन के लिए पेमेंट होने के बाद आपके मोबाइल नंबर पर एक कन्फर्मेशन मैसेज मिलेगा जिसमें डिटेल्स होगा कि आप कहां से अपना जियो फोन कलेक्ट कर सकेंगे।

बता दें कि जियो फोन के लिए कंपनी ने हाल ही में एक नया प्लान 49 रुपये का पेश किया है। इस प्लान के तहत 28 दिनों की वैधता के साथ 1 जीबी डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग मिलेगी। वहीं 1 जीबी डाटा खत्म हो जाने के बाद डाटा की स्पीड कम हो जाएगी। इसके अलावा कंपनी ने 153 रुपये का प्लान भी अपडेट किया है जिसके तहत अभी तक 28 दिनों के लिए 1 जीबी डाटा, जियो ऐप के सब्सक्रिप्शन और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग मिल रही थी। वहीं अब 28 जीबी डाटा मिल रहा है।
