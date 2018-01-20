Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Technology ›   Mobile Apps ›   Instagram Now shows last seen like WhatsApp

अब Instagram में भी दिखेगा 'Last Seen' लेकिन करनी पड़ेगी सेटिंग्स

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 12:13 PM IST
Instagram Now shows last seen like WhatsApp
Instagram Now shows last seen
Instagram ने एक बार फिर से नया अपडेट जारी किया है। नए अपडेट के बाद आपको व्हाट्सऐप जैसा ही इंस्टाग्राम में भी पता चल जाएगा कि कोई यूजर्स लास्ट कितने बजे तक एक्टिव था। हालांकि यह फीचर आपको न्यूज फीड में नहीं दिखेगा। इसके लिए आपको इंस्टाग्राम मैसेजिंग सेक्शन में जाना होगा।

लास्ट सीन या लास्ट एक्टिव फीचर फेसबुक मैसेंजर और WhatsApp में बहुत पहले से ही है। वहीं अब फेसबुक ने इसे अपने प्लेटफॉर्म Instagram के लिए भी जारी किया है। बता दें कि इंस्टाग्राम फेसबुक के स्वामित्व में है।


RELATED

इंस्टाग्राम ने लास्ट सीन फीचर को Show Activity Status के नाम से जारी किया है जो डिफॉल्ट रूप से एक्टिव होगा लेकिन आप चाहें तो सेटिंग्स में जाकर इसे डी-एक्टिव भी कर सकते हैं। हालांकि अगर आप अपना एक्टिविटी स्टेटस ऑफ कर देते हैं तो आप दूसरे की भी एक्टिविटी स्टेटस नहीं देख पाएंगे। यह फीचर जल्द ही एंड्रॉयड और iOS के लिए पूरी तरह से रिलीज कर दिया जाएगा।
instagram instagram update

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

taapsee panuu and saqib saleem starrer film dil juunglee first song
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म का पहला गाना 'नचले ना' रिलीज, एक दिन में 30 लाख लोगों ने देखा

20 जनवरी 2018

Unknown facts about Deepika Padukone look in Padmaavat film
Fashion street

400 किलो सोने से लदकर दीपिका बनीं 'पद्मावती', 1 घंटे तक पहनती रहती थीं गहने

20 जनवरी 2018

makers released new teaser of padmaavat deepika padukone looking perfect
Bollywood

क्षत्राणियों के सा‌थ मिलकर दीपिका ने 'खिलजी' के लिए रचा मौत का चक्रव्यूह, Video देख हिल जाएंगे दर्शक

20 जनवरी 2018

from deepika padukone to alia bhatt everyone is trying this anklets
Fashion tips

दीपिका से आलिया तक सभी होरीइनें पहन रही हैं ट्रेडिंग पायल, आप भी करें ट्राई

20 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat shabana azmi feels justice is yet to be done for the movie
Bollywood

करणी सेना पर भड़की ये एक्ट्रेस, बोलीं 'धमकी देने वाले खुलेआम कैसे घूम रहे'

20 जनवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali deepika padukone and shahid kapoor thanked to akshay kumar\
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के आगे झुकी 'पद्मावत' की पूरी टीम, भंसाली जिंदगी भर नहीं भूल पाएंगे ये एहसान

20 जनवरी 2018

twinkle khanna interacts with malala yousafzai on padman
Bollywood

हाथ में सेनेटरी नैपकिन लेकर मलाला ने ट्विंकल से कही ऐसी बात, पति अक्षय को होगा गर्व

20 जनवरी 2018

six things about the mysterious Osho
Religion

कौन थे ओशो, जानें रहस्यमयी रजनीश के बारे में 6 बातें

20 जनवरी 2018

karan johar hang out with neha dhupia shweta bachchan nanda
Bollywood

जब करण जौहर से पूछा गया नेकेड होने के लिए कितने पैसे लेंगे, जानें क्या दिया जवाब

20 जनवरी 2018

controversy 63rd filmfare awards 2018 nomination list
Bollywood

FilmFare Awards पर उठे सवाल, ट्विटर पर बोले यूजर्स- 'राजकुमार बॉलीवुड के आजिंक्य रहाणे'

19 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Google Removed 60 Gaming Apps from Play Store With Pop-Up Porn Malware
Mobile Apps

गूगल ने वायरस वाले इन 60 गेमिंग ऐप को प्ले-स्टोर से हटाया

Google ने अपने प्ले-स्टोर से 60 गेमिंग ऐप को हटा दिया है। गूगल ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि सिक्योरिटी फर्म चेक-प्वाइंट की रिपोर्ट के बाद मैलवेयर वाले 60 गेम ऐप को प्ले-स्टोर से रिमूव कर दिया गया है।

15 जनवरी 2018

Hike Total launched in India, Lets You Send Messages and Read News Without Internet
Mobile Apps

Hike Total हुआ लॉन्च, बिना इंटरनेट पढ़ सकेंगे न्यूज, देख पाएंगे मैच का लाइव स्कोर

18 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp is not working Mostly in Xiaomi users in India
Mobile Apps

कई लोगों के फोन में बंद हो गया Whatsapp, सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हुए Xiaomi यूजर्स

14 जनवरी 2018

Truecaller Android Users BackUp and Restore Contacts
Mobile Apps

Truecaller हुआ अपडेट, एक क्लिक करके ले सकेंगे बैकअप

16 जनवरी 2018

Google Maps lets Sends Notifications About Public Transport Stops
Mobile Apps

Google मैप्स में आया नया फीचर, मिलेगी आने वाले बस स्टॉप की जानकारी

18 दिसंबर 2017

Google maps update, Soon you get Notify You When You Reach Your Bus or Train Stop
Mobile Apps

गूगल मैप्स बताएगा कब उतरना है ट्रेन या बस से

13 दिसंबर 2017

Google Maps Go available on play store for low ram mobile
Mobile Apps

गूगल MAPS GO हुआ लॉन्च, कम रैम वाले फोन में भी करेगा सपोर्ट

15 दिसंबर 2017

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama Launches iOS App
Mobile Apps

दलाई लामा ने लॉन्च किया iOS App, मिलेंगी ये जानकारियां

16 दिसंबर 2017

WhatsApp will stop working on BlackBerry and Windows platforms from December 31
Mobile Apps

31 दिसंबर से इन फोन में नहीं चलेगा व्हॉट्सऐप, कहीं आपके पास भी तो ये नहीं

26 दिसंबर 2017

Google Launched Universal Payment App Google Pay
Mobile Apps

Google ने लॉन्च किया नया पेमेंट ऐप, Tez में भी मिलेगा सपोर्ट

9 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

अब अपने एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन में कीजिए फोटो एडिटिंग इन 5 जबरदस्त ऐप्स के जरिए

गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर आपको ढेर सारी फोटो एडिटिंग ऐप मिल जाएंगी।

17 जनवरी 2018

BlackBerry and Windows platforms will not support Whatsapp from 1st January special story 1:21

1 जनवरी से नहीं चला पाएंगे व्हॉट्सऐप, अगर आपके पास हैं ये फोन..

26 दिसंबर 2017

Google App Files Go will help to have free space in Android phone special story 1:59

आपके स्मार्टफोन में कम स्टोरेज की समस्या ऐसे हो जाएगी खत्म

11 दिसंबर 2017

mobile apps are dangerous for national security, intelligence agencies send advisory special stories 2:20

खुफिया एजेंसियों ने जारी की सूची, सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा ये मोबाइल एप्स, वीडियो

2 दिसंबर 2017

Smartphone users should have these important utility apps in their phones 2:42

स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स के लिए फोन में ये यूटिलिटी Apps रखना है बेहद जरूरी

10 अक्टूबर 2017

Recommended

Instagram Testing New Type feature, Lets you share Text Stories
Social Network

Instagram ला रहा है व्हाट्सऐप वाला यह शानदार फीचर

18 जनवरी 2018

You can soon able to Post Instagram Stories as WhatsApp Statuses
Social Network

जल्द ही WhatsApp स्टेटस में शेयर कर सकेंगे इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरीज

4 जनवरी 2018

sachin tendulkar share a video on instagram of Junior Kaif son of mohammad kaif
Cricket News

Video: जूनियर कैफ के मुरीद हुए सचिन तेंदुलकर, बल्लेबाजी का वीडियो किया शेयर

30 दिसंबर 2017

Instagram rolling out recommended post feature live for all
Social Network

Instagram में आ रहा है एक और काम का फीचर

28 दिसंबर 2017

Instagram update, lets you follow hashtags as well as accounts
Social Network

Instagram में आया नया अपडेट, अब हैशटैग भी कर सकेंगे फॉलो

14 दिसंबर 2017

Ravindra Jadeja share a pic on instagram which is happening viral
Cricket News

जडेजा की फोटो वायरल, लिखा- बचपन काली रातों में और जवानी काले कामों में

13 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.